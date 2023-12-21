Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Dunki': Sunil Grover shares heartfelt message as brother Anil Grover debuts in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer

    Sunil Grover's brother, Anil Grover, marks his debut in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dunki,' prompting Sunil to express his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan and extend a warm welcome to his brother into the world of cinema on Instagram.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 7:41 PM IST

    After a long wait, Shah Rukh Khan's movie "Dunki" finally hit the theaters on Thursday, and it's receiving a lot of positive reviews. Sunil Grover, who was in Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawan" before, shared a sweet note for his brother Anil Grover, who played a crucial role in the film.

    Taking to his Instagram, Sunil Grover posted the official "Dunki" poster and wrote a heartfelt caption welcoming Anil Grover to the world of cinema - “Dunki’ day today. Every SRK sir’s movie has been special to me. And this one is made by my favourite director Mr. Raj Kumar Hirani. It can’t get bigger. And this one has one more AND, and that is, my younger brother Anil Grover is part of this film. Look at the poster you will know ;). Mere Rabba!! It can’t be more special. With a grateful and happy heart I am going to watch it today. @anilgroverhere welcome to this beautiful world of cinema and entertainment. Have a fun ride. God bless you. You make us proud. looking forward!! Main toh lutt putt gaya! @vickykaushal09 @boman_irani sir @taapsee @castingchhabra @vikramkochhar and the entire team of Dunki.”

    In India, the initial screening of Dunki commenced at 5:55 am, marking the beginning of festivities as ardent fans of the superstar congregated outside the legendary Gaiety Galaxy. The air was filled with enthusiasm as the celebration unfolded. Dunki has received commendations from viewers, who describe it as an emotional journey and a cinematic gem destined to be a blockbuster.

    "Dunki" tells the story of a group of friends aiming to move abroad. It follows their emotional and unconventional journey called the "Donkey Flight" and shows the challenges they face along the way. Produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, the film is a collaboration between JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films. The screenplay is crafted by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, promising an engaging movie experience. The movie got a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification and runs for 2 hours and 41 minutes.

