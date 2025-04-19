A prominent Hindu leader was allegedly abducted from his residence and beaten to death in Dinajpur, Bangladesh on Thursday, causing outrage among the Hindu community in Dhaka.

58-year-old Bhabesh Chandra Roy, served as the vice-president of the Biral unit of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad.

According to his wife, Shantana Roy, her husband was at home when he received a suspicious phone call around 4:30 PM. “The call was made by the perpetrators to confirm his presence at home,” she said.

Roughly thirty minutes later, four men allegedly arrived on two motorcycles and forcibly took Bhabesh away. Eyewitnesses informed The Daily Star that he was taken to Narabari village, and brutally assaulted.

Later that evening, the assailants reportedly returned Bhabesh’s unconscious body to his home in a van. Family members, with the help of local residents, immediately rushed him to the Biral Upazila Health Complex. He was then shifted to the Dinajpur Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival. His body has been sent for an autopsy.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Abdus Sabur, officer-in-charge of Biral police station, confirmed that preparations to file a case are currently underway. “Police are currently working to identify and apprehend the suspects,” he added.