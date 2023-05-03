Dahaad trailer OUT: Sonakshi Sinha's powerful avatar as cop is unmissable

Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, Dahaad stars Sonakshi Sinha alongside Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah. The upcoming crime drama series Dahaad's trailer starring Sonakshi Sinha on Prime Video is out now. The series looks like a gritty watch. The series is created and made by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. The series is directed by Reema Kagti along with Ruchika Oberoi.

Produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, Dahaad features Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles. The series will get streamed on Prime Video starting May 12, 2023.

Dahaad’s fierce and compelling trailer unveils the intense atmosphere of tension at the local police station where Anjali Bhaati, played by Sonakshi Sinha, and her colleagues look for an unsuspicious serial killer on the loose. What begins as a series of bizarre disappearances set off a detailed and minutely dug out with this investigative hunt, wherein Anjali and her entire team constantly run against time in this dangerous dog-and-the-bone type of game with the mastermind and experienced criminal also piecing together clues before another innocent woman loses her life.

Dahaad is a compelling and evoking eight-part crime drama series that follows sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati and her colleagues in a small-town police station in India. It all starts when a series of women are surprisingly and mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms. Sub-inspector Bhaati is originally leading the investigation. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides, but as the cases disentangle and come to light, Bhaati begins to imagine that a serial killer is on the loose. What follows is an exhilarating game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop as she joins together key pieces of evidence before another naive woman loses her life.

