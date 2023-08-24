Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dulquer Salman about Mammootty: "Never used father's name to even get ahead in queue"

    Dulquer, 'King of Kotha' fame, has always been attacked with the question of privilege since he is the son of Mammootty, the veteran actor.
     

    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 4:33 PM IST

    'King of Kotha' hit theatres today. There were mixed feelings about the movies among the audience but as per the latest reviews, 'KOK' is attaining great reviews. Dulquer rose to fame through his pan-Indian movie, 'Second Show'. The promotion work and interviews associated with the film and the responses of the actors are getting good attention. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    ALSO READ: Aishwarya Lekshmi on ‘King of Kotha’: Female lead says how important it is for her to be part of ‘KOK’

    Previously Dulquer has mentioned that he has never used his father’s name for gaining benefits or any other purposes. His mention of ‘not even to cut a queue’ reveals how the actor struggles to answer this question on a regular basis. He says, ‘Mine and Gokul’s fathers are successful movie stars. If a person hopes to pursue genuine endeavours throughout her or his life, I do not think they would raise the context of their father’s name or fame, to gain benefits. At least, I am not able or comfortable to do that.'

    The actor mentions how he still faces issues while going to an airport or a public place. This is the context where he said that he has never used the name of his ‘Vappachi’ to even cut a queue. ‘But when my presence leads to the formation of a crowd or some disturbance like that, I have to think about getting ahead in the queue. But it is just to avoid the inconvenience caused’, comments Dulquer. 

    ALSO READ:  ‘King of Kotha’ hype broken by Vinay Fort’s new look at ‘Ramachandra Boss & Co.’ trailer release? KNOW details

    Dulquer expresses how grateful he is, to be Mammoty’s son and that is also a ‘random genetic lottery’. Just because a person gets to be the son of someone famous, s/he cannot claim any special treatment because it is very pointless.
     

