    Aishwarya Lekshmi on ‘King of Kotha’: Female lead says how important it is for her to be part of ‘KOK’

    Aishwarya Lekshmi on 'King of Kotha' Female lead says how important it is for her to be part of 'KOK'
    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 2:42 PM IST

    Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi was part of a recent interview on behalf of the promotion works of 'King of Kotha'. Dulquer Salman, Gokul Suresh, and Shabeer Kallarackal were also part of the interview. Aishwarya said that Abhilash Joshiy, the director of ‘King of Kotha’ called her long before the release of her movie ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. She expresses her gratitude since Abhilash Joshiy called her to be part of this big-budget movie. It is very important for an actor to be part of a movie such as ‘King of Kotha’ on a big canvas. To it, she added that it is much more important for an actress to be part of a film as such. She said she believes that movies like this places their career on a high pedestal.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    She mentioned that the call from the director was just at the correct time for which she still feels grateful. After only hearing a brief outlook of the story, she was able to hear the entire narration of ‘King of Kotha’ at the set of her then project ‘Gatta Kusthi’. She says that it was then she realised how complex the story plot was, with too many characters, and storylines. Aishwarya pointed out that the movie was a complete visual experience. If one thing goes wrong, it is going to affect the movie altogether. 

    ALSO READ:King Of Kotha REVIEW: Is Dulquer Salmaan's gangster movie worth watching? Read THIS

    Dulquer also adds in saying how Aishwarya expressed her concern to him. She was wondering how this complex storyline would get a visual narration true to its richness to which he replied, That is what our challenge is. She mentions that she idealized how the movie would be in her imagination considering the limitations of Malayalam cinema. But the movie truly surprised her, said Aishwarya, the scale of the movie, and the amount of money that was put into each and every scene to project that in the finest perfection. 

