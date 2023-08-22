‘King of Kotha’ hype broken by Vinay Fort’s new look at ‘Ramachandra Boss & Co.’ trailer release? KNOW details

Vinay Fort has been the new talk on the Internet. The trailer release for his new Onam release movie Ramachandra Boss & Co.’, also starring Nivin Pauly, was taking place as he graced his presence with a very catchy and different look of his. ​​​​​​​ --by Leona Merlin Antony

As per the current trend, there are many other movies which have been soaking in popularity. ‘King of Kotha’, the action gangster movie was getting all the attention but Vinay Fort has seemingly decided to change that. His new look is being viral all over the media. Troll channels have been updating content based on this new development and ever since, this has been the talk of the town.

When he was asked why he chose to appear in this new look, Vinay Fort’s answer revealed that the appearance was not intentional. He is working on a film project of Maju, director of the acclaimed Malayalam movie ‘Appan’.Vinay Fort told the media that Maju requested him to maintain this look as his character demands it. He disclosed that the director is a close friend of his which has made him not fail his request. It seemed like he was also sceptical about how his new look would be received. But breaking the expected reactions, his change of look has given the film a great turn.

Aju Varghese shared on Instagram, a photo of Vinay Fort’s new look saying “ loved it .. Oommen Koshy” to which Vinay Fort has also wittingly replied.

The shock given by Vinay Fort has definitely given ‘Ramachandra Boss & Co.', great hype and popularity. The movie is about a heist that a group conducts targeting the ‘Amar Palace’ which is going to be released this Onam. The direction of the other movie mentioned by Vinay Fort is expected to be complete by this September. He said that it has an interesting storyline. So, comparing his new look and the comments about the movie at hand, viewers are putting high expectations on it.

