Dulquer Salmaan announced his upcoming Malayalam film 'I'm Game' will release worldwide on August 20, 2026. Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, the film marks his return to Malayalam cinema and is set for an ultimate Onam celebration.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan's much-awaited 'I'm Game' has officially locked its release date. The actor announced on Wednesday that the film will hit theatres worldwide on August 20, 2026. Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, the film is produced by Dulquer Salmaan and Jom Varghese under the banner of Wayfarer Films. 'I'm Game' also marks Dulquer Salmaan's return to Malayalam cinema after his 2023 film 'King of Kotha'. It was directed by Abhilash Joshiy in his directorial debut.

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Sharing a striking poster from the film on social media, Dulquer wrote, "The countdown ends and the real game begins! ..'I'm Game' is locked, loaded, and arriving in theaters this August 20 for the ultimate Onam celebration!..Get ready to witness the magic on the big screen." View this post on Instagram

'I'm Game' Wraps Filming

In April, Dulquer Salmaan has concluded the shoot of his film 'I'm Game'. He announced the film's wrap with a special video from the sets on his Instagram handle. "And it's a filming Wrap on #ImGame. A grand total of 156 days of hard work and effort. It has been the most demanding yet fulfilling experience. And what a team we are ! Across every department everyone's given their best and we've grown into a large family with one unified goal over the past 11 months. We can't wait to begin sharing all things I'm Game with all of you and finally the film this Onam in cinemas across the world," he captioned the post. He also confirmed that the film is set for a global release during Onam, building anticipation among fans.

Ensemble Cast and Production

Jointly produced by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios, the film starred Dulquer Salmaan in the titular role, with an ensemble cast of Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Shammi Thilakan, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sajitha Madathil, Shanthi Krishna, Saran Shakthi and Anikha Surendran.