The Malayalam film market has grown significantly recently. We've witnessed the box office success of films gaining popularity without superstars in recent years. The collections of movies like Manjummel Boys and Premalu are examples. However, the growth is truly understood and evaluated when we see the collections of superstar films with pre-release hype and extensive publicity. The growth achieved by Malayalam films in recent times in terms of opening day collections is substantial. Mohanlal's recent film, Thudarum, which is making waves at the box office, has secured a place in the all-time top 5 opening day collections in Malayalam.

It's also interesting that four out of the five films in Mollywood's top 5 opening list are Mohanlal's. His latest release, Thudarum, is in fifth place. Thudarum, which arrived without much pre-release hype, garnered positive reviews after the initial shows and collected 17.18 crores globally on its first day.

Mohanlal's previous release, Empuraan, holds the top spot on the list. The highly anticipated Lucifer sequel collected 68.20 crores on its first day. In second place is Mohanlal's Priyadarshan film, Marakkar, with a first-day collection of 20.40 crores. Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Kurup is in third place with an opening of 19.20 crores. Mohanlal's Odiyan is in fourth place, having collected 18.10 crores globally on its first day.

With the release of Empuraan and Thudarum, Mammootty's Turbo and Prithviraj's Aadujeevitham have been pushed out of Mollywood's top 5 opening list. Turbo collected 16.20 crores, and Aadujeevitham collected 16.04 crores on their respective first days.

