New reports are out, and guess what? The first-day-first-show of Drishyam 3 won't be in Kerala. We've got the details on where the world premiere is happening.

Drishyam is easily one of Malayalam cinema's biggest and most loved franchises. Now, all eyes are on Drishyam 3, which is set to hit theatres on May 21. But here’s a twist – the first show won't be in Kerala.

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According to the latest reports, the film's world premiere will actually take place in the US on May 20 at 7:30 PM. This means American audiences will see it first!

For Malayalam movie fans, Georgekutty and his wife Aniyamma are like the family next door. We've all been on the edge of our seats watching Georgekutty, a simple family man, go to great lengths to protect his loved ones from a huge crisis. The third part will also be driven by his firm decisions to keep his family safe. Director Jeethu Joseph is bringing back the family, showing how they've changed over the years.

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The film's massive market value has also caught Bollywood's attention. Big studios are now partnering with Aashirvad Cinemas for the Malayalam original. Panorama Studios, who are producing the Hindi version of Drishyam 3, have reportedly bought the global theatrical and digital rights for the Malayalam film. On top of that, another big Bollywood name, Pen Studios, is investing a whopping 100 crores in Aashirvad Cinemas through Panorama.

However, director Jeethu Joseph has a special request for the audience: please come to the theatres without any huge expectations. “Come with zero expectations. Drishyam 3 is not like the first or second part. The story follows Georgekutty's emotional journey. It's that kind of a movie. So, if you come expecting some huge, explosive film, you'll be disappointed,” he said. “But I am confident that it is a good film. The problem I face is that people will compare it to the first two parts. People even compare my other films like 'Valathuvashathe Kallan' to 'Memories' and 'Drishyam'. Just come and watch the film without any bias,” Jeethu added.