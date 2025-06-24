Drishyam 3 Update: Since the announcement of Drishyam 3, updates about the film have been surfacing. The latest information regarding the movie's shooting, storyline, and release date has doubled the excitement of fans.

Drishyam 3 Big Update: Fans have a distinct craze for the Drishyam film franchise, both in the South and Bollywood industries. Everyone eagerly awaits each sequel. Recently, Ajay Devgn announced Drishyam 3, and the excitement has been palpable. Updates about the film have been continuous, including information about the shooting and release date. However, there was confusion about whether it would be an original script or a remake of the Malayalam film. Now, Jeethu Joseph, the director of Mohanlal's Drishyam in the South, has clarified everything.

Update on Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3

Drishyam is a beloved franchise, and its sequels are always highly anticipated. Director Jeethu Joseph has provided an update, stating that all three versions – Hindi, Malayalam, and Telugu – will be released simultaneously. The storyline will be the same, but elements, narrative, and audience-specific aspects may differ, as seen in the previous two films. Jeethu Joseph confirmed that the scripts for Mohanlal's Malayalam version, Ajay Devgn's Hindi version, and Venkatesh's Telugu version are finalized. The storylines of all three versions will be familiar to each other. He emphasized maintaining the suspense and emotional core of the story, but minor changes might be incorporated based on the audience and local culture. He also mentioned the simultaneous release to preserve the story's suspense.

When will Drishyam 3 shooting begin?

Initially, it was reported that the shooting of Drishyam 3 would commence in September 2025. However, the makers now say it will begin by October 2025. Every version of this franchise, which started in 2013, has been well-received and commercially successful. Ajay Devgn's Drishyam, released in 2015 with a budget of 62 crores, collected 197 crores. Drishyam 2, released in 2022 with a budget of 70 crores, smashed box office records with a collection of 345 crores.