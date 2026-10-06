Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 continues its strong box office run despite a Monday dip. The film earned ₹21 crore on Day 4, taking its India net collection to ₹197.50 crore in four days.

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam 3: The Conclusion’ continued its strong box office run on Day 4, earning ₹21 crore in India despite a major Monday drop. The film is now just a step away from the ₹200 crore mark.

Drishyam 3 Day 4 Collection

‘Drishyam 3: The Conclusion’ released in theatres on October 2 and opened with an impressive ₹62 crore on its first day. The film then collected ₹53.50 crore on Saturday before jumping to ₹61 crore on Sunday.

On its first Monday, the film witnessed the expected drop but still managed to collect around ₹21 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk. With this, its total India net collection has reached ₹197.50 crore after four days. The film recorded around 24% overall occupancy on Monday across 16,274 shows.

Film Set To Cross ₹200 Crore Soon

With less than ₹3 crore separating it from the ₹200 crore milestone, ‘Drishyam 3’ is expected to enter the club soon. The film has already collected ₹237 crore in India gross.

The movie has also performed well overseas. Its overseas gross currently stands at around ₹66 crore, taking the worldwide gross collection to ₹303 crore in just four days.

Ajay Devgn’s Film Continues Strong Run

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, ‘Drishyam 3: The Conclusion’ brings Ajay Devgn back as Vijay Salgaonkar. Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj are also part of the cast.

Despite the Monday dip, the film has maintained a strong pace after its blockbuster opening weekend. Its next target will be the ₹200 crore India net mark, followed by a strong first-week total.