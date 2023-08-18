Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana recreates genuine fanboy spirit, dançes with Hema Malini in unique video

The original "Dream Girl" Hema Malini and the heartthrob Ayushmann Khurrana came together for a moment that will be inscribed in Bollywood history.

The charismatic rendezvous unfolded as part of a promotional spectacle that left fans awe-struck and grinning from ear to ear. When the legendary Hema Malini, fondly remembered as the "Dream Girl" of her era, met Ayushmann Khurrana, his genuine fanboy spirit was on full display, with a smile that radiated pure joy upon meeting his idol. The atmosphere was charged with excitement and nostalgia as Ayushmann Khurrana couldn't contain his excitement upon meeting his idol. Their graceful and playful slow dance, set to the timeless tune of "Dream Girl Dream Girl," transported the audience back in time while celebrating the present-day magic of the industry. Such interactions are not only a treat for fans but also a testament to the camaraderie and mutual admiration that spans across Bollywood eras.

ALSO READ: Humsafar actress Mahira Khan all set to tie knot with boyfriend Salim Karim on THIS date

It was clear that this magical meeting was not just about a film's promotion – it was a testament to the enduring power of Bollywood to bring people together. For a moment, the line between reel and real blurred, and fans found themselves transported to a world where dreams do come true.

Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Seema Pahwa and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles, and the film is arriving in cinemas on August 25, 2023.

Ananya joked, referring to Ayushmann's character Pooja, in an interview saying, "Pooja and I had a lot of cat fights on the set." Ayushmann and I would only interact on the set when he was Karam. I avoided eye contact and avoided speaking to him when he was Pooja. Because they would always say, "The lovely, the beautiful, the stunning Ayushmann Khurrana aur haan Ananya Panday," even during promotions.

Also Read: Rohit Roy alleges Salman Khan of bodyshaming him, calling him 'fat cow'