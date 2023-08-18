Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana recreates genuine fanboy spirit, dançes with Hema Malini in unique video

    The original "Dream Girl" Hema Malini and the heartthrob Ayushmann Khurrana came together for a moment that will be inscribed in Bollywood history.

    Dream Girl 2 Ayushmann Khurrana recreates genuine fanboy spirit dances with Hema Malini in unique video ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

    The charismatic rendezvous unfolded as part of a promotional spectacle that left fans awe-struck and grinning from ear to ear. When the legendary Hema Malini, fondly remembered as the "Dream Girl" of her era, met Ayushmann Khurrana, his genuine fanboy spirit was on full display, with a smile that radiated pure joy upon meeting his idol. The atmosphere was charged with excitement and nostalgia as Ayushmann Khurrana couldn't contain his excitement upon meeting his idol.  Their graceful and playful slow dance, set to the timeless tune of "Dream Girl Dream Girl," transported the audience back in time while celebrating the present-day magic of the industry. Such interactions are not only a treat for fans but also a testament to the camaraderie and mutual admiration that spans across Bollywood eras.

    ALSO READ: Humsafar actress Mahira Khan all set to tie knot with boyfriend Salim Karim on THIS date

    It was clear that this magical meeting was not just about a film's promotion – it was a testament to the enduring power of Bollywood to bring people together. For a moment, the line between reel and real blurred, and fans found themselves transported to a world where dreams do come true.

    Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Seema Pahwa and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles, and the film is arriving in cinemas on August 25, 2023.

    Ananya joked, referring to Ayushmann's character Pooja, in an interview saying, "Pooja and I had a lot of cat fights on the set." Ayushmann and I would only interact on the set when he was Karam. I avoided eye contact and avoided speaking to him when he was Pooja. Because they would always say, "The lovely, the beautiful, the stunning Ayushmann Khurrana aur haan Ananya Panday," even during promotions.

    Also Read: Rohit Roy alleges Salman Khan of bodyshaming him, calling him 'fat cow'

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2023, 12:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari breaks silence on their 'divorce' vma

    Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari breaks silence on their 'divorce'

    Kalki 2898 A.D: Dulquer Salmaan to be part of Deepika Padukone, Prabhas' magnum opus? Here's what he revealed ATG

    Kalki 2898 A.D: Dulquer Salmaan to be part of Deepika Padukone, Prabhas' magnum opus? Here's what he revealed

    'Neru': Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph's new project after 'Drishyam 2', started rolling on Chingam 1 LMA

    ‘Neru’: Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph's new project after ‘Drishyam 2’, started rolling on Chingam 1

    Entertainment Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's adorable Barbados snapshot will warm your heart osf

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's adorable Barbados snapshot will warm your heart

    Ghoomer LEAKED: Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's film out on many Torrent sites RBA

    Ghoomer LEAKED: Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's film out on many Torrent sites

    Recent Stories

    Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari breaks silence on their 'divorce' vma

    Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari breaks silence on their 'divorce'

    Violence in Manipur after two weeks of peace, 3 killed in Ukhrul district AJR

    BREAKING: Violence in Manipur after two weeks of peace, 3 killed in Ukhrul district

    Kalki 2898 A.D: Dulquer Salmaan to be part of Deepika Padukone, Prabhas' magnum opus? Here's what he revealed ATG

    Kalki 2898 A.D: Dulquer Salmaan to be part of Deepika Padukone, Prabhas' magnum opus? Here's what he revealed

    Fundamental strength of BJP is its workers: PM Modi addresses Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad AJR

    'Fundamental strength of BJP is its workers': PM Modi addresses Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad

    'Neru': Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph's new project after 'Drishyam 2', started rolling on Chingam 1 LMA

    ‘Neru’: Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph's new project after ‘Drishyam 2’, started rolling on Chingam 1

    Recent Videos

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon