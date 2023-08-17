Humsafar actress Mahira Khan all set to tie knot with boyfriend Salim Karim on THIS date

Mahira Khan, a Pakistani actress, is apparently planning to marry her longtime boyfriend Salim Karim. According to media sources, they will marry in September 2023 in an intimate ceremony attended by the couple's closest friends and family. However, neither the Humsafar actress nor an official confirmation have commented on the wedding claims.According to several Pakistani media sources, Mahira Khan will marry next month. According to Daily Pakistan, Mahira and Salim have decided to marry in a peaceful hill station in Pakistan's Punjab. Mahira has apparently been in a relationship with Salim for several years, but they have kept their connection private. They have frequently been seen together at events and in photographs with pals. Salim is said to be a businessman.

Mahira said in an Instagram live session: “There’s a line in ‘Humsafar,’ which I thought was beautiful, where Ashar says to Khirad, ‘Pata nahi tum mujhe kis neiki kay badlay main miley ho (I don’t know what I did right to deserve you). I think the same about him.” While rumours about Mahira's September wedding circulated on the Internet, her manager and team member Anushay Talha Khan responded. When asked to confirm or refute the rumours of Mahira's wedding, Anushay referred to them as 'irresponsible journalism,' and stated that the allegations were released without an official word from the actress' family or team members.

Mahira Khan has appeared in various Pakistani television shows, including Humsafar with Fawad Khan, Shehr-e-Zaat, and Sadqay Tumhare. She's also appeared in films including Bol and The Legend of Maula Jatt. In 2017, she made her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. On a personal note, Mahira Khan formerly married Ali Askari, with whom she has a son. In 2015, Mahira and Ali divorced.

