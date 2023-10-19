Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday starrer to release on OTT on this date

"Dream Girl 2," the sequel to the 2019 hit, is set to stream on Netflix from October 20, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, promising laughter and entertainment for fans of the franchise

"Dream Girl 2," the much-anticipated sequel to the 2019 box office hit, left audiences in splits and brought theaters alive with laughter. Starring the dynamic duo of Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana, this film was a fan favorite during its theatrical run. Originally released on August 25, the film is now gearing up for an exciting digital release.

Dream Girl 2 Heads to the World of Streaming Fans of "Dream Girl 2" can finally celebrate, as the movie is set to stream on Netflix starting tomorrow, on October 20. This provides the perfect opportunity for a weekend binge-watch, and the film is expected to be a hit among fans of the franchise.

Netflix shared the news of "Dream Girl 2" joining its platform with a whimsical message: "All your dreams are about to come true because this dream girl is coming with double the magic and endless entertainment! Watch #DreamGirl2 on Netflix TOMORROW!"

Fans Can't Contain Their Excitement for "Dream Girl 2's" OTT Release Following Netflix's surprise announcement, fans couldn't contain their excitement and took to social media to share their joy. One ecstatic fan wrote, "Netflix has finally brought Pooja to us," while another fan simply exclaimed, "Thank you, finally!"

More About "Dream Girl 2" The movie features a stellar ensemble cast, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Seema Pahwa, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, and Manjot Singh. Ayushmann Khurrana's portrayal of Pooja garnered widespread acclaim for its brilliance.

Make sure not to miss out on the laughter and entertainment! Mark your calendars for October 20, when "Dream Girl 2" arrives on Netflix, bringing the magic and humor of this beloved franchise right into your living room.