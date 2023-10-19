Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday starrer to release on OTT on this date

    "Dream Girl 2," the sequel to the 2019 hit, is set to stream on Netflix from October 20, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, promising laughter and entertainment for fans of the franchise

    Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday starrer to release on OTT on this date ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 1:00 PM IST

    "Dream Girl 2," the much-anticipated sequel to the 2019 box office hit, left audiences in splits and brought theaters alive with laughter. Starring the dynamic duo of Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana, this film was a fan favorite during its theatrical run. Originally released on August 25, the film is now gearing up for an exciting digital release.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

    Dream Girl 2 Heads to the World of Streaming Fans of "Dream Girl 2" can finally celebrate, as the movie is set to stream on Netflix starting tomorrow, on October 20. This provides the perfect opportunity for a weekend binge-watch, and the film is expected to be a hit among fans of the franchise.

    Netflix shared the news of "Dream Girl 2" joining its platform with a whimsical message: "All your dreams are about to come true because this dream girl is coming with double the magic and endless entertainment! Watch #DreamGirl2 on Netflix TOMORROW!"

    Fans Can't Contain Their Excitement for "Dream Girl 2's" OTT Release Following Netflix's surprise announcement, fans couldn't contain their excitement and took to social media to share their joy. One ecstatic fan wrote, "Netflix has finally brought Pooja to us," while another fan simply exclaimed, "Thank you, finally!" 

    More About "Dream Girl 2" The movie features a stellar ensemble cast, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Seema Pahwa, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, and Manjot Singh. Ayushmann Khurrana's portrayal of Pooja garnered widespread acclaim for its brilliance.

    ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Aaditya Thackeray moves Bombay HC

    Make sure not to miss out on the laughter and entertainment! Mark your calendars for October 20, when "Dream Girl 2" arrives on Netflix, bringing the magic and humor of this beloved franchise right into your living room.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ganapath: Witness Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon elevating style game by ringing in Navratri at Ahmedabad vma

    Ganapath: Witness Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon elevating style game by ringing in Navratri at Ahmedabad

    Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor unite for hilarious Ad, recreate 'Jawan' scene - WATCH SHG

    Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor unite for hilarious Ad, recreate 'Jawan' scene - WATCH

    Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda ignite dating rumors with viral photo; Read ATG

    Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda ignite dating rumors with viral photo; Read

    Adele breaks silence on quitting 'alcohol'; claims being 'jealous' of fans enjoying 'whisky' at her concert vma

    Adele breaks silence on quitting 'alcohol'; claims being 'jealous' of fans enjoying 'whisky' at her concert

    Tiger 3 song 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' glimpse OUT: Fans go wild with excitement SHG

    Tiger 3 song 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' glimpse OUT: Fans go wild with excitement

    Recent Stories

    HOT PHOTOS Is Mouni Roy copying Mia Khalifa? Here's what we know; check out her BOLD pics RBA

    (HOT PHOTOS) Is Mouni Roy copying Mia Khalifa? Here's what we know; check out her BOLD pics

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh gets off to a steady start, Hardik Pandya injury concern for India avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh gets off to a steady start, Hardik Pandya injury concern for India

    Conquering Heights: Deaf-mute students to fly drones in Kerala, first in country anr

    Conquering Heights: Deaf-mute students to fly drones in Kerala, first in country

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India dealt a heavy blow as Hardik Pandya suffers ankle injury against Bangladesh osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India dealt a heavy blow as Hardik Pandya suffers ankle injury against Bangladesh

    Ganapath: Witness Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon elevating style game by ringing in Navratri at Ahmedabad vma

    Ganapath: Witness Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon elevating style game by ringing in Navratri at Ahmedabad

    Recent Videos

    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon