Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Aaditya Thackeray moves Bombay HC

    Aditya Thackeray contended that the PIL is not admissible due to the existing state-led investigation into the matter. The PIL, brought forth by the 'Supreme Court & High Court Litigants Association of India,' calls for Thackeray's immediate arrest and interrogation concerning the deaths

    Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Aaditya Thackeray moves Bombay HC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

    Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray has approached the Bombay High Court to request a hearing before any orders are issued regarding a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the deaths of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager, Disha Salian.

    Aditya Thackeray's Application

    Thackeray submitted his application on October 13 through his advocate, Rahul Arote. In the application, he contended that the PIL was not admissible as there was already an ongoing state-led investigation into the matter.

    The PIL was initiated in September by the 'Supreme Court & High Court Litigants Association of India,' led by its president Rashid Khan Pathan. The PIL urged the immediate arrest and custodial questioning of Thackeray in relation to the "mysterious" deaths of Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput. However, the High Court has not yet scheduled a hearing for this PIL.

    Arote clarified, "We have submitted an intervention application, asserting that we should be heard prior to any rulings. We have argued that the PIL is not maintainable, given that the CBI is already investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case. How can any orders be issued in a PIL when the state machinery is already engaged in the investigation?"

    The PIL requested the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe Thackeray, a former Maharashtra minister, and to produce a comprehensive investigation report.

    Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

    Sushant Singh Rajput was discovered deceased in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. The Mumbai police initiated an Accidental Death Report (ADR) case and initiated an inquiry. However, in July, the actor's father filed a complaint with the Bihar police, alleging that Rajput's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, and her family members had contributed to his suicide. Subsequently, the case was transferred to the CBI, which is currently conducting the investigation in the city. 

    Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing money laundering allegations against Rhea and her family, while the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is examining claims of drug use by Rhea and her alleged supply of drugs to Rajput.

    Disha Salian, Rajput's former manager, passed away on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in suburban Malad. The city police had recorded an Accidental Death Report (ADR) case in connection with her demise.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Conquering Heights: Deaf-mute students to fly drones in Kerala, first in country anr

    Conquering Heights: Deaf-mute students to fly drones in Kerala, first in country

    Kerala men dies in gas cylinder blast in Dubai; 2 in critical condition rkn

    Kerala men dies in gas cylinder blast in Dubai; 2 in critical condition

    Kerala: GST department silent on IGST pay of CM's daughter Veena Vijayan anr

    Kerala: GST department silent on IGST pay of CM's daughter Veena Vijayan

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Amit Shah expresses confidence in Maniram Kashyap for upcoming polls AJR

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Amit Shah expresses confidence in Maniram Kashyap for upcoming polls

    Kerala: Health department conducts inspection in food units across Malappuram district rkn

    Kerala: Health department conducts inspection in food units across Malappuram district

    Recent Stories

    Apple to Orange 9 fruit and vegetable peels for glowing radiant skin gcw eai

    Apple to Orange: 9 fruit and vegetable peels for glowing, radiant skin

    HOT PHOTOS Is Mouni Roy copying Mia Khalifa? Here's what we know; check out her BOLD pics RBA

    (HOT PHOTOS) Is Mouni Roy copying Mia Khalifa? Here's what we know; check out her BOLD pics

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh gets off to a steady start, Hardik Pandya injury concern for India avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh gets off to a steady start, Hardik Pandya injury concern for India

    Conquering Heights: Deaf-mute students to fly drones in Kerala, first in country anr

    Conquering Heights: Deaf-mute students to fly drones in Kerala, first in country

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India dealt a heavy blow as Hardik Pandya suffers ankle injury against Bangladesh osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India dealt a heavy blow as Hardik Pandya suffers ankle injury against Bangladesh

    Recent Videos

    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon