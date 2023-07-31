Dream Girl 2: Ananya Panday radiates as 'PARI' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana

"Dream Girl 2" sequel unveiled with Ananya Panday as "Pari" alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, promising captivating chemistry. Fans anticipate a rollercoaster of love, laughter, and surprises in this eagerly awaited cinematic extravaganza, hitting theaters on 25th August 2023

The long-awaited sequel, "Dream Girl 2," has finally graced eager fans with its captivating new poster, surpassing all expectations and generating immense excitement. Ananya Panday, the stunning and charismatic actress, assumes the role of "Pari" in this thrilling installment. Her presence on the poster exudes elegance and charm, leaving no doubt that her performance is set to win the hearts of the audience.

The poster beautifully showcases the on-screen chemistry between Ananya Panday and the talented Ayushmann Khurrana, a mesmerizing pairing that promises to infuse the film with a fresh and irresistible vibe. Their magnetic presence together is already sparking enthusiasm among fans and movie enthusiasts worldwide, making "Dream Girl 2" one of the most anticipated films of the year.

ALSO READ: Jailer actor' Superstar' Rajinikanth opens up about his biggest mistake, 'Alcoholism'; here's what he said

Directed skillfully by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by the renowned Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, "Dream Girl 2" is set to captivate audiences with its unique blend of laughter, romance, and enthralling storytelling. With such a compelling cast and a talented production team, the film guarantees an unforgettable cinematic experience for all.

Also Read: Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha scene will leave you stunned

On 25th August 2023, prepare yourself for a rollercoaster ride of love, laughter, and surprises as "Dream Girl 2" takes you on an enchanting journey. Ananya Panday's portrayal of "Pari" and Ayushmann Khurrana's dynamic performance will undoubtedly sweep you off your feet and leave you immersed in a world filled with heartwarming moments and engaging storytelling.

Mark your calendars and join the worldwide excitement for the release of "Dream Girl 2," as it promises to be a cinematic extravaganza that will linger in the hearts of audiences long after the credits roll. Don't miss the chance to experience the magic of "Pari" and Ayushmann Khurrana's on-screen chemistry - it's going to be a cinematic treat like no other!