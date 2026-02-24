Dove Cameron, 30, addressed criticism about losing her 'spark' since her Disney fame. She called the remarks 'so bizarre', stating it's natural to change with age and that it would be strange to still act like a teenager as a 30-year-old woman.

Actress and singer Dove Cameron has addressed criticism suggesting she has "lost her spark" since her Disney Channel days, calling such remarks "so bizarre" given the natural changes that come with age, according to E! News.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cameron, 30, said, "There's always going to be a large number of people who hear my name and think of me when I was 19, platinum blonde and smiling at the camera... I think it would be so bizarre if I was still behaving like an 18, 19-year-old as a 30-year-old woman." The Descendants alum, who rose to fame starring in Disney Channel's Liv and Maddie and the Descendants franchise, explained that social media comparisons to her teenage self overlook the simple fact that she is now an adult, "It's like, guys, please, literally the difference is some hair dye, and now I'm 30. That's it. I'm exactly the same person," according to E! News.

From Disney Star to Adult Performer

Appreciating Both Eras

Cameron noted she values both her early career and her current work. "Whatever I'm doing now, I don't have to do that thing forever to make them happy. But we can both appreciate it. I loved that time, they loved that time. I love what I'm doing now," she said.

A 'Gradual' Transition

Dove rose to fame as a teenager on Disney Channel's Liv and Maddie before going on to star in the network's Descendants film franchise. In recent years, she has released her own music and currently appears in 56 Days, a new steamy thriller series on Prime Video.

The actress also shared that her transition from child star to adult performer was gradual. "The way that I broke out was actually by not trying to break out... I just figured if I continue to work in some capacity, and follow my instincts for what I want to do now naturally as I get older, my work's going to get older," Cameron said, according to E! News. Her recent music, including her debut EP Alchemical: Volume 1 released in 2023, reflects this growth, tackling themes of love, grief, and personal evolution. Cameron currently stars in the Prime Video thriller series 56 Days, according to E! News.