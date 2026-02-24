- Home
The serial 'Nandagokula' is a big hit, and every character is a standout. But everyone's talking about Amulya. So, who is this new actress? We've got all the details for you.
Nandagokula
The Colors Kannada serial 'Nandagokula' is all about a big family. From Nanda and Girija to the younger lot, fans love every single character, especially Amulya.
Nandana's youngest daughter-in-law Ammu
Amulya, or Ammu as she's lovingly called, is the youngest daughter-in-law. Her mother-in-law Girija saved her and got her married to her son Vallabha, after Ammu had run away from home and was cheated.
Vallabha-Ammu's petty fights
Vallabha and Amulya were college rivals who couldn't stand each other. Now, they are husband and wife, living under one roof. Viewers are totally loving their cute fights and sweet moments.
Who is this Ammu
This is Urjitha Valthaje's first time on Kannada TV. She is from Guttigaru village in Sullia, Dakshina Kannada. Her parents are Praveen Valthaje and Savitha Praveen Valthaje. She's become a star with her very first serial!
Urjitha who has done Biotech
Urjitha holds a degree in Biotechnology. She moved to Bengaluru for her degree after doing her PUC in Sullia. She landed the 'Nandagokula' role during her final year. She's also a YouTuber and has 63.7k followers on Instagram.
Two awards for the first serial
Urjitha Valthaje has already bagged two awards for her debut role. At this year's Colors Kannada Anubandha Awards, she won 'People's Choice New Face' and 'People's Choice Digital Couple'.
