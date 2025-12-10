First-look images for Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia's thriller '56 Days' are out. The Prime Video series, based on a best-selling novel, follows a whirlwind romance that ends in murder. All eight episodes will be released on February 18, 2026.

First-look images from Hollywood stars Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia's upcoming thriller series' '56 Days' have been unveiled. Prime Video released first-look images along with the premiere date for the new thriller series, which is adapted from Catherine Ryan Howard's best-selling novel.

About the Series

"56 Days follows Oliver and Ciara, who, after meeting randomly in a supermarket, fall for each other fast and dangerously hard. Fifty-six days later, homicide investigators arrive at Oliver's apartment to find an unidentified body--brutally murdered and intentionally decomposed. Did he kill her? Did she kill him? Intercutting between an intense single day in the present investigation and the twisted trajectory of the young lovers' affair in the past, the series is both a unique crime story and a riveting, sexy, psychological thriller," the official logline states, as per a press release.

Release Date

All eight episodes will be released on February 18, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Cast and Production

The star-studded cast features Dove Cameron as Ciara Wyse, Avan Jogia as Oliver Kennedy, Karla Souza as Lee Reardon, and Dorian Missick as Karl Connolly. The show is written and executive-produced by Lisa Zwerling and Karyn Usher.

Also executive producing are James Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett via Atomic Monster, with Danielle Bozzone overseeing the series on behalf of the company. Catherine Ryan Howard will serve as co-executive producer. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Atomic Monster.