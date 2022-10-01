Don to Kaal Patthar, Kaalia, Amitabh Bachchan's films that you can re-watch in the theatres on his 80th birth

The Film Heritage Foundation announced on September 30 that a film festival would be conducted to celebrate the Legend Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday, as a part of which movies featuring him will be screened in theatres across 17 cities in the country.

The not-for-profit organisation, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, a filmmaker and archivist, has a collection of 11 blockbuster films, such as 'Don', 'Kaala Patthar', and 'Kaalia', in partnership with some of the leading multiplex chain PVR Cinemas.

It will be a four-day event titled 'Bachchan Back To The Beginning', which will start on October 8 and end on October 11, the star's birthday.

This event will cover around 172 showcases and 30 screens across 22 cinema halls all over India.

Bachchan said that he never thought he would see a day that all his films from his early career would be back on the big screen. he also added by saying, " It is a remarkable initiative of the Film Heritage Foundation and PVR to showcase not just my work but the work of my directors, fellow actors and technicians of the time who made these films possible. It brings back an era that is gone but not forgotten. This is why saving India's film heritage is important. I hope this is just the beginning of many festivals that will celebrate landmark films of Indian cinema back on the big screen," the 79-year-old actor said in a statement.

According to the press release issued by Film Heritage Foundation, viewers across cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, Baroda, Raipur, Kanpur, Kolhapur, Indore, and the actor's hometown Prayagraj will get to see some of the superstar's famous films in cinema halls.

Other films to be screened during the festival are 'Kabhie Kabhie', 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Namak Halaal', 'Abhimaan', 'Deewar', 'Mili', 'Satte Pe Satta', and 'Chupke Chupke'.

Dungarpur, director of the Film Heritage Foundation, said that the festival aims to provide the audiences with a cinematic experience of Bachchan's movies as he says, "Growing up, I was the biggest Amitabh Bachchan fan. I am so glad that the Film Heritage Foundation is paying tribute to Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday with a four-day festival. Which will be one of a kind."

"It has been a huge task putting together the best of the early films that launched him as a superstar and to showcase these films so that audiences across the country can enjoy the films the way they were originally screened on the big screen," added Dungarpur.

As a special incentive to his fans, PVR Cinemas has made available a movie pass at Rs 400 that can be purchased online through the PVR App and web.

The pass can be redeemed across all days in any of the 22 cinemas where the movies are running. According to the press release, single movie tickets would be priced at Rs 80.

Dungarpur said he is thankful to PVR Cinemas for coming on board to screen the iconic films of the veteran actor.

He also thanked film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur for his support that enabled them to do the festival and mount the exhibition of Bachchan's memorabilia at a PVR theatre in Juhu, suburban Mumbai.

The exhibition has been curated by film historian, author and archivist S M M Ausaja.

It will entail a diverse and carefully curated collection of memorabilia, including rare vintage posters, unseen shooting stills from the superstar's career, commissioned artworks, photographs, LP jackets, magazine covers, a giant seven-feet standee and the original "Shahenshah" costume.

Ajay Bijli, Chairman & Managing Director, PVR Ltd, said they are delighted to partner with Film Heritage Foundation for the festival.

"We are so happy that for the first time, we can stage a festival of this kind of Mr.

Bachchan's films across the country celebrate his work at the scale that is befitting the most prominent icon of Indian cinema," Bijli said.

