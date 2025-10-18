Diwali 2025 is almost here, and Sunita Ahuja shared how she and Govinda plan to celebrate. The family will light lamps, offer prayers, make rangoli, enjoy sweets, and avoid fireworks for dogs.

Diwali is just around the corner, and Bollywood stars are preparing to celebrate the festival of lights. Actor Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, shared how their family plans to mark the occasion this year.

Speaking about her simple celebration, Sunita said that the family will "light lamps at home" and offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi. She added that she avoids bursting crackers because of her love for dogs.

"We'll light lamps at home and worship Goddess Lakshmi. We'll celebrate happily with family. We won't light fireworks because I love dogs," she told ANI.

Their daughter, Tina Ahuja, also spoke about the family's Diwali traditions, saying that the Ahujas always begin the festival by worshipping Goddess Lakshmi. Sharing that she will be making colourful rangolis this year, she said, "Our family ritual is to worship Goddess Lakshmi at home. We bring lots of sweets. Many friends come. No crackers... Definitely, I will make rangoli and diya designs this year."



The Govinda family is known for celebrating every festival with great enthusiasm. Earlier this year, during Ganesh Chaturthi, they were seen all smiles while taking part in the 'visarjan' ceremony.

Sunita and Govinda, in fact, also put an end to speculations about trouble in their marriage during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, as they were seen dancing and celebrating together for the 'visarjan' of Lord Ganesha at their Mumbai residence.

Speaking to the media during the celebration, Sunita strongly dismissed the rumours about their marriage and said that people should not believe such talk unless they themselves speak about it.

"Aaj media ke muh pe thappad nahi padi hai kya? Humko saath mein dekh kar. Itna close... agar kuch hota toh itne nazdeek hote? Humari dooriya hoti. Koi hum dono ko alag nahi kar sakta. Chahe upar se koi bhi aa jaye... Mera Govinda sirf mera hi hai, aur kisi ka nahi hai." (Hasn't the media gotten a slap in the face today? Seeing us together like this. So close... If there were issues, would we be this close? There would've been distance between us. No one can separate us. My Govinda is only mine and no one else's.)

She added with a smile, "Jab tak hum kuch na bolein, koi bhi cheez pe aap mat boliye." (Until we say something, please don't speak on anything.)

Govinda and Sunita, who have been married since 1987, are proud parents to Tina and Yashvardhan. While Tina made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with 'Second Hand Husband,' Yashvardhan is preparing for his acting debut soon. (ANI)