Actress Divya Dutta celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her brother in Mumbai, receiving a comic book and cash. Several Bollywood celebrities also marked the occasion

Actress Divya Dutta celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her brother Rahul Dutta in Mumbai.

In a video shared to ANI by Divya Dutta, the actress is seen receiving a comic book titled 'Babloo's Digest' as a gift from his brother along with cash.

She also kissed her brother's hand in love after receiving the gift from him.



Divya Dutta is not the only one from the Bollywood fraternity to celebrate Raksha Bandhan today. From Arjun Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana and more, many Bollywood celebrities are celebrating the unbreakable bond of siblings on Raksha Bandhan 2025.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who shares an endearing bond with his sisters, Anshula, Janhvi, and Khushi, took to Instagram and penned a sweet note for them.

He also shared a collage of pictures, featuring moments between the brother and his "six sisters."

"With six sisters, it means six times the drama, the chaos, the fights, and the banter, but also immeasurable love. Happy Raksha Bandhan," Arjun wrote on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNH14fvSmJv/?

Ranbir Kapoor also received a heartfelt wish from his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who took to her Instagram stories and shared Raksha Bandhan greetings. In one of them, Riddhima shared an unseen picture with her brother, showing the duo in traditional attire. "Happy Rakhi," she wrote.



Aparshakti Khurana shared an old picture with his siblings, including his actor-brother Ayushmann Khurrana and siblings Annie Khurana and Fairy Khurana. He added, "Happy Raksha Bandhan."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNHsxNqzlHg/?

Shilpa Shetty shared a carousel of pictures with his sister, Shamita Shetty and celebrated the bond of sisterhood on Raksha Bandhan. The actress wrote in her caption, "Tunki Munki - Sister Act. #HappyRakshabandhan #blessed #gratitude #siblinglove."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNH1n9QM0lI/?

Apart from them, many other Bollywood siblings known for their adorable bond are Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem, Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan, and Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda, among others.