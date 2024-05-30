 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Divya Dutta thought Yash Chopra called her for lead role in Veer Zaara

Divya Dutta reflects on her memorable role as 'Shabbo' in Veer Zaara and the journey that led her to embrace the iconic character

Image credits: VeerZaara/moviestill

Divya Dutta as Shabbo

Divya Dutta recalls her role as 'Shabbo' in Veer Zaara, expressing her childhood dream of being a Yash Chopra heroine

Image credits: VeerZaara/moviestill

Divya Dutta

Initially doubtful among the stellar cast, Divya was apprehensive about her side role but was convinced by Aditya Chopra's assurance of everlasting remembrance

Image credits: VeerZaara/moviestill

Initial Hesitancy

Initially she was hesitant to play the role of the best of the heroine, but her mother convinced her to take up the role and nail it with her performance

Image credits: VeerZaara/moviestill

Memorable Role

Despite her initial doubts, Divya Dutta's portrayal of 'Shabbo' in Veer Zaara resonated, proving Aditya Chopra's words true about being remembered forever

Image credits: VeerZaara/moviestill

Divya Dutta, Preity Zinta

Divya Dutta's journey in Veer Zaara showcases her talent and dedication, breaking stereotypes and leaving a lasting impression in the hearts of the audience

Image credits: VeerZaara/moviestill

Divya Dutta

Through her role as 'Shabbo', Divya Dutta not only added depth to the narrative but also demonstrated her ability to shine in any character she portrays

Image credits: VeerZaara/moviestill

Divya Dutta, Kiron Kher

Divya's decision to take up the role in Veer Zaara highlights her commitment to her craft and willingness to embrace opportunities, regardless of size or prominence

Image credits: VeerZaara/moviestill
Find Next One