Divya Dutta's stellar 2024 sets stage for even better 2025; Read on

Divya Dutta's career has always been a blend of nuanced performances, striking versatility, and an ability to leave a lasting impact with every role she takes on

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 28, 2024, 5:07 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 28, 2024, 5:07 PM IST

After a highly acclaimed 2024, which saw her in two major projects, Sharma Ji Ki Beti and Bandish Bandits, apart from her guest appearance in Sikandar Ka Muqaddar; the actress is poised for an even more exciting 2025, with a series of highly anticipated releases that are sure to cement her status as one of the industry's finest actors

article_image2

This year, Divya Dutta made waves with her remarkable performances. Her role in Sharma Ji Ki Beti, a slice-of-life family drama, won hearts for its authenticity and emotional depth, her appearance in the highly praised musical series Bandish Bandits allowed her to explore new terrain. The show, which blends classical Indian music with a coming-of-age narrative, found Dutta in a more restrained, yet powerful role. Paired with Arjun Rampal, her chemistry with the actor was lauded by critics and audiences alike

article_image3

After a standout year, Dutta is set to take 2025 by storm with an array of highly anticipated releases. The first major release coming year for Dutta will be Chava, a film that has already sparked significant buzz. The film stars talented Vicky Kaushal along with Rashmika Mandana and Akshay Khanna.

article_image4

Next, Dutta will be seen in a film alongside the powerhouse performer Manoj Bajpayee, directed by Ben Reiki. This collaboration alone has generated significant excitement

article_image5

There’s also a film with Neeraj Kabi, which tells the incredible true story of Shukla Bandopadhyay, a mother who embarks on a peace mission to Pakistan after her son is martyred. The movie promises to be a stirring tribute to maternal strength, resilience, and the pursuit of peace in the face of unimaginable loss. Dutta’s portrayal of Bandopadhyay is expected to be a deeply moving and transformative role, showcasing her ability to bring warmth, depth, and authenticity to complex characters

article_image6

As Dutta continues to choose roles that speak to her versatility and deep emotional range, 2025 plooks like another defining year for her

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

SAD news for all Batman fans Matt Reeves film has been postponed to THIS date RBA

SAD news for all Batman fans: Matt Reeves’ film has been postponed to THIS date

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share cozy, sweet moment amid engagement joy [PHOTOS] ATG

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share cozy, sweet moment amid engagement joy [PHOTOS]

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal spend serene year end by the ocean; Check photos [PICTURES] ATG

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal spend serene year end by the ocean; Check photos [PICTURES]

Next film mein band bajegi...', 'Jigra' director Vasan Bala says THIS about Alia Bhatt ATG

'Next film mein band bajegi...', 'Jigra' director Vasan Bala says THIS about Alia Bhatt

Salman Khan 59th birthday: Superstar lands in Jamnagar with Lulia Vantur, family for celebration [WATCH] ATG

Salman Khan 59th birthday: Superstar lands in Jamnagar with Lulia Vantur, family for celebration [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Double your wealth: Invest Rs 10,000 monthly in THIS high-return mutual fund AJR

Double your wealth: Invest Rs 10,000 monthly in THIS high-return mutual fund

'Kill Modi politics': Khalistani supporters rally outside US State Dept during Jaishankar's visit (WATCH) shk

'Kill Modi politics': Khalistani supporters rally outside US State Dept amid Jaishankar's visit (WATCH)

Vastu 2025: 5 tip to choose bedroom colour for love life, positivity ATG

Vastu 2025: 5 tip to choose bedroom colour for love life, positivity

Vastu 2025: 5 tip to choose bedroom colour for love life, positivity ATG

Vastu 2025: 5 tip to choose bedroom colour for love life, positivity

KN Renuka Pujar becomes first transgender woman to be appointed guest lecturer at Karnataka university shk

KN Renuka Pujar becomes first transgender to be appointed guest lecturer at Karnataka university

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon