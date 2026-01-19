Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal shared her views on online trolling, stating it no longer affects her. She believes trolls are just seeking 'short-lived fame' and now feels pity for them rather than anger, focusing on her career's positives.

The OG reality queen Divya Agarwal, who has often stayed in the news both for her work and personal life, has now opened up on what almost every celebrity go through every day "online trolling." The Big Boss OTT winner, who started her journey with Splitsvilla 10, has faced trolling throughout her career, but she has always tackled it head-on.

Divya shared how trolling no longer affects her the way it once did when she initially entered the industry. She also mentioned that it has now "spared" no one, be it big actors or politicians

'Feel bad for people who are trolling from their homes'

Speaking to ANI, the 'Ragini MMS 2' actor shared how, in the early days of her career, negative comments used to hurt her. However, as she became wiser with age, "trolling" stopped bothering her, as she now feels that trolls simply want to chase "short fame" by writing mean things.

While talking about people who sit at home and spread hate for attention and "likes," Divya said she now feels more pity than anger for them. "In the beginning of my career, I used to feel bad about it. But I have become wiser with age and experience. I feel like it's useless. In fact, I feel bad for the people who are trolling from their homes, who couldn't achieve anything and are trying to be seen or get attention by writing really mean things to get likes. They're happy in that kind of fame, which is so short-lived. So be it. All for it. Let them be," Divya said.

Divya also spoke about how trolling has become common for everyone today. "Trolling toh yaar ab kisi ko nahin chhora hai, kya bolu ab main..." (Trolling has not spared anyone now, what should I say now...) "But I see the positive side. I get to earn well, I get fame, I get love from you all, and I get trophies. These things are better and bigger than anything else," Divya added.

Set to return to reality TV

Meanwhile, Divya is all set to return to the reality show space as a contestant in The 50. The show is the Indian version of an international format by Banijay. It will bring together well-known faces from TV and the digital world and focus on strategy, social play, and survival. (ANI)