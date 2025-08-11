Disha Vakani celebrated Raksha Bandhan with TMKOC producer Asit Modi, sparking fresh speculation about her return to the show, as fans continue to express their love and nostalgia for her iconic role.

Disha Vakani, the actress who garnered fame from her role of Daya Ben in one of the longest-running TV shows, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma', celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the show's producer, Asit Kumarr Modi.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Asit Modi shared a video of the Raksha Bandhan celebration with Disha Vakani as the latter ties a rakhi on his hand.

The heartwarming video showcases the brother-sister bond between the producer and the actress as they shared laughs while celebrating the festival of sibling love.

While sharing the video, the producer wrote, "Some relationships are woven by destiny. They are not blood ties, but heart ties! #dishavakani She is not just our 'Daya Bhabhi', she is my sister. Sharing laughter, memories and closeness over the years, this bond has gone beyond the screen. This Rakhi, the same unbreakable trust and the same deep closeness was felt once again. May this bond always remain as sweet and strong as it is."

The video has fueled speculation about Disha Vakani's comeback in the show, as she was seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan with her producer.

The fans have been requesting the comeback of the actress for many years. One of the social media users wrote, "Missing daya in new episode", while another praised her acting skills, writing "Character for the ages! She's irreplaceable"

Actor Disha Vakani left TMKOC in May 2017, after she gave birth to a baby girl. Later, Disha also welcomed a baby boy.

Despite various speculations about Disha's return to TMKOC, it has not materialised until now. (ANI)