Entertainment
Disha Vakani played the role of Daya Ben in the show. She owns assets worth Rs 37 crore.
Dilip Joshi is seen in the role of Jethalal in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. His net worth is around 43 crores.
Munmun Dutta is seen in the role of Babita Ji in the show. Her net worth is around Rs 30 crore.
Sonalika Joshi is seen in the role of Madhavi Atmaram in the show. She owns around Rs 10 crore.
Mandar Chandwadkar is seen in the role of Atmaram Tukaram Bhide in the show. His net worth is around Rs 10 crore.
Shyam Pathak, who is seen in the role of Popatlal in the show, has a net worth of approximately Rs 1 crore.
Amit Bhatt, who plays Jethalal's father Champaklal, owns around Rs 16 crore.
