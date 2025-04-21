Disha Patani's sister, Khushboo Patani, rescued a crying baby girl from an abandoned building in Bareilly. Khushboo climbed a wall to reach the baby, took her to the hospital, and informed the police.

Disha Patani's sister, Khushboo Patani, is trending on Google and social media. For at least a day, she became more popular than her sister. She saved a 9-10-month-old baby girl who was crying alone in an abandoned building. Khushboo, finding no other way to enter the building, climbed its wall, rescued the baby, provided first aid, and informed the police.

Disha Patani's sister saves baby's life

The incident happened on Sunday morning. Khushboo Patani lives with her retired father in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. She rescued the 9-10-month-old baby from an abandoned building near her own. Khushboo was out for a morning walk when she heard a baby crying from a deserted building. Circle Officer (City-1) Pankaj Srivastava praised Khushboo's bravery in a statement. He said, "There was no direct access to that structure (building). So she (Khushboo) bravely climbed the wall and reached the place where the baby's cries were coming from. Inside, she saw the baby lying on the ground with injury marks on her face. She immediately took the baby home and bandaged her wounds."

Baby was later admitted to the district hospital

According to the police, after bandaging the baby, Khushboo and her family informed them about the incident. The baby was later admitted to the district hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. The police have registered a case and started an investigation. They are examining CCTV footage from around the building to find out who left the baby in the deserted building. Pankaj Srivastava says, "Efforts are being made to trace those who left the baby in such a condition in the deserted building."

Khushboo Patani shared the baby's video

Khushboo Patani shared a video of the baby on social media. In this video, she is seen calming the crying baby and playing with her. Khushboo wrote in the caption of the video, "What is a human heart? I will miss her. The police have found her parents. Thanks for the quick police and medical help." Khushboo Patani's noble act is being highly praised. Not only the people of Bareilly but also social media users are appreciating her efforts.

Who is Khushboo Patani?

Major Khushboo Patani is Disha Patani's elder sister. She has served in the Indian Army. Currently, she lives with her father, Jagdish Patani, in Bareilly. Jagdish Patani is a retired circle officer. According to her Instagram bio, Khushboo is a fitness coach and entrepreneur. She also works as a counselor and tarot card reader. Khushboo is very active on Instagram, where she has 983k followers.