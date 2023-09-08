Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya share excitement right before giving birth to their first child

    "We are eagerly anticipating the gender of the baby. We already have a name in mind if its a girl," said Rahul Vaidya.
     

    Disha Parmar Rahul Vaidya share excitement right before giving birth to their first child
    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 5:43 PM IST

    Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are overjoyed to be expecting their first child together. The couple recently had a magnificent baby shower where they gave fans a peek inside their happy adventure. The couple expressed their enthusiasm as they awaited the arrival of their little one, and now as they are ready to start a new chapter. The expecting parents have even decided on a name for their child. Rahul Vaidya said in a conversation with Etimes that "Disha's delivery date is drawing near and there are changes taking place in her body. The realisation that we will soon become parents dawns on us when we feel the baby move. It is a fantastic feeling.

    He continued, "We are really anticipating to find out if it's a boy or a girl. We already have a name in mind if it's a girl. I'm confident we'll come up with something lovely if it's a boy. Rahul Vaidya has been a source of support for Disha Parmar throughout her pregnancy, keeping her calm amid moments of stress, she said.Disha was asked about the advise she gets on social media during the same interview. The actress responded by saying she only values advice from her parents and her doctor and avoids pointless online suggestions. She said that some people chastise her for wearing certain outfits while pregnant.

    Disha Parmar just finished filming the third season of her show Bade Ache Lagte Hain. The actress worked each day for six hours while she was pregnant. She mentioned that she wanted to go back to work within a year of the birth of her child when asked about her post-pregnancy plans. "Although I'm not thinking about it right now, I don't want to take a protracted break. Within a year, I would like to heal, get in shape, and go back to work," she continued. In a recent Instagram post, the actress showed off her growing baby bump while wearing a vivid purple dress, a white t-shirt, and chic sunglasses. On that beautiful day, the actress looked incredibly stunning.  “It’s a Good Day to have a Good Day!" she captioned the post.

