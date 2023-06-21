Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim blessed with baby boy, know about premature son's health

    Shoaib took on to his social media account and announced the birth of their son to their fans and well-wishers. He captioned the post:  “Allamdulliah! Today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It’s a premature delivery, nothing much to worry about. Keep us in your prayers”

    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 1:07 PM IST

    Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim are among the most adored television couples and are regarded as one of the medium's most enduring couples.  They had met on the Sasural Simar Ka set, where they had been longtime co-stars. Since they welcomed their first kid on Wednesday morning, they are currently over the moon. Through social media posts and YouTube vlogs, the pair, who got married in 2018, have been updating their fans on her pregnant journey. The actor shared the happy news on his own social media account. Shoaib notified his followers that they had a newborn son via his Instagram stories. It's a preterm delivery, he continued, but there is "nothing much to worry about." 

    Their relationship started on the show's sets, and they dated for over five or six years before getting married in 2018.   
    The couple also participated in "Nach Baliye Season 7," where they advanced to the show's semifinals. Nowadays, Shoaib and Dipika give us a peek into their lives through their vlogs, where fans and viewers can get exclusive information about their lives.


    Given that next month was the due month, the delivery was expected to take place then, however the baby is preterm. Shoaib shared the wonderful news with their supporters and well-wishers on social media, saying, "Allahu akbar! We received a baby boy this morning, June 21, 2023, in the early hours. It is a premature delivery, therefore there is no cause for concern. Be sure to pray for us.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2023, 1:07 PM IST
