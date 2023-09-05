Dileep  set to star in crime thriller movie ‘Thankamani' based on true events; Check details

Dileep is set to feature in a new crime thriller movie titled 'Thankamani', written and directed by Ratheesh Raghunandan. He was last seen in ' Voice of Sathyanathan' directed by Raffi.

Malayalam actor Dileep is all set to see in a new crime thriller movie based on true events that happened in Kerala. The movie is titled 'Thankamani, written and directed by Ratheesh Raghunandan. The film's story revolves around incidents that occurred in the village of Thankamani in the Idukki district on October 21, 1986, involving a bus service and the subsequent legal and social issues that arose.

On October 21, 1986 , police lathicharge and firing took place following a dispute over a bus service in Thankamani, a village belonging to Kamakshi gram panchayat of the Idukki district. The movie is based on this event.

After the success of 'Udal' Ratheesh Raghunandan is teaming up with Dileep in this crime thriller movie. The movie's title poster was released by the makers on Monday (Sep 4).

The movie features actors Neetha Pillai, Pranitha Subhash, Ajmal Amir, Siddique, Manoj K. Jayan, Kottayam Ramesh, Major Ravi, Santosh Keezhattur, Tomman Maankuva, Ramya Panicker, Mukthar, Shiva Kamee, John Vijay, and Sampath Ram.

The film was shot in various locations, including Poonjar, Eerattupetta, Kanjirappalli, Kottikal, Kuttikkanam, Peerumedu, Kattappana, and Kottayam CMS College.

The music for the film is composed by William Francis, and Manoj Pillai handled the cinematography. The film's editing was done by Shyam Sasidharan.

Additionally, the movie brings together prominent figures from the South Indian film industry, including fight master Rajasekharan, Stand Shiva, Supreme Sundar, and Mafia Sashi, who contribute their skills to the action sequences in the film.

The banner for the film is shared between R. B. Choudhary and Iffar Media, with Rafi Mathir as the producer. Sujith J. Nair is the executive producer for this film.

The production controller is handled by Mohan "Amrith". The costume designer is Arun Manohar and makeup by Roshan. The project designer is Sajith Krishna, the project head is Sumith B. P., the chief associate director is Manesh Balakrishnan, the stills are by Shalu Payattu Design, the ads are by Ads Obscur, and the marketing team is Dream Big Films. The entire team has contributed their expertise and skills to bring the film "Thankamani" to life.