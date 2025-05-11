English

Radhika Apte's Saree Styles for Dusky Skin

Radhika Apte showcases a stunning saree look, perfect for dusky skin tones.
lifestyle May 11 2025
Author: Srishti ms Image Credits:instagram
English

Mirror Work Mustard Saree Design

Choose a fancy mirror work mustard saree design to draw attention away from your complexion. Wear a matching color mirror work blouse with it.

Image credits: instagram
English

Golden Border Kanjeevaram Saree

Such a golden border Kanjeevaram saree with Kasavu pattern always gives dusky girls a South Indian vibe. Be sure to wear temple jewelry with it.

Image credits: instagram
English

Border Embroidery Net Saree Design

Pastel shade sarees look great on girls of all skin tones. Be sure to keep a fancy border embroidery net saree design like Radhika Apte in your wardrobe.
Image credits: instagram
English

Summer Friendly Printed Cotton Saree

 Like Radhika Apte, you must wear such a summer-friendly printed cotton saree. Choose a dark print option on an ivory base instead of a dark color.

Image credits: social media
English

Black and White Net Saree Design

Floral print sarees never go out of fashion. A black and white net saree design like Radhika's must be tried once. You will look like a diva wearing it.
Image credits: instagram

Mother's Day 2025: 7 Celeb Moms

Budget-Friendly Bangles for Mother's Day

Sun-Inspired Names for Baby Boys

7 DIY Moisturizers for Soft, Glowing Skin