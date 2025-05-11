Radhika Apte's Saree Styles for Dusky Skin

Choose a fancy mirror work mustard saree design to draw attention away from your complexion. Wear a matching color mirror work blouse with it.
Such a golden border Kanjeevaram saree with Kasavu pattern always gives dusky girls a South Indian vibe. Be sure to wear temple jewelry with it.
Like Radhika Apte, you must wear such a summer-friendly printed cotton saree. Choose a dark print option on an ivory base instead of a dark color.
