Did you know? Andhadun writer Hemanth Rao was private detective, DJ at Bengaluru pub before turning to cinema

Hemanth Rao, now a renowned name in Kannada cinema, had an unexpected journey. Before becoming a celebrated director, he co-wrote the National Award-winning film "Andhadhun" with Sriram Raghavan. His diverse experiences, including various odd jobs, paved the way for his blockbuster success with "Sapta Sagaradaache Ello" in Sandalwood.

Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth starred in the much-celebrated movie "Sapta Sagaradaache Ello," which made waves across Kannada cinema. The film, released in two parts, Side A and Side B, garnered both critical acclaim and impressive box office numbers, all within a month. In the second part, Chaithra J Achar made her mark, adding to the film's popularity. Yet, the story behind its director, Hemanth Rao, is just as compelling as the movie itself.



Before making it big in the film industry, Hemanth Rao was living a relatively ordinary life in Bengaluru. Born and raised in Mysore, Rao comes from a well-educated family—his father was a zoologist, and his mother held a Master of Engineering degree in Kannada. Despite the intellectual environment at home, Rao struggled to find his footing in the professional world after completing his engineering degree.

Unable to secure a job in his field, Hemanth tried his hand at various jobs, including a stint as a DJ at the popular Bengaluru pub, Purple Haze. As a DJ, he wasn't just mixing tracks; he was also responsible for curating video content for the screens and playing requests from patrons. This experience, though unrelated to filmmaking, played a crucial role in shaping his creative journey.

During this time, Rao also worked as a freelance writer for Deccan Herald, one of Bengaluru's leading newspapers. Writing feature articles allowed him to meet a diverse range of people, which he credits as an essential experience in his professional growth. Although he eventually landed an engineering job, he quit after just three days, disillusioned by the requirement to pay a deposit before starting and the commitment to work for two years.



Rao's adventures didn't stop there. Inspired by a French movie, he briefly worked as a private detective in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, where he experienced the challenges of tailing cars and secretly recording videos. It was a demanding job that tested his patience and persistence.

He also dabbled in real estate when the market was booming in Bengaluru, worked at an advertising agency, and even tried his hand at directing documentaries. It was this eclectic mix of jobs and experiences that eventually led Rao to the film industry, where he found his true calling.

