'Toby' actress Chaithra J Achar Exclusive: 'My choices should make me happy'

Chaithra J Achar, a rising star in Kannada cinema, gains attention for her roles in "Toby" and "Saptasagaradache Ello." From theatre to films, her diverse characters have garnered recognition. In an interview, she discusses her journey, character preparation, and aspirations, aiming for fulfilling roles that bring her joy.

In the Vibrant Kannada film industry, a rising star has caught the attention of cinephiles - none other than Chaithra J Achar. With her remarkable lead performance as Jenny in the Raj B Shetty starrer "Toby," and her role as the leading lady opposite Rakshit Shetty in "Saptasagaradache Ello," Chaithra is currently stealing the limelight. As the release dates of these highly anticipated films draw near - "Toby" on August 25th and "Saptasagaradache Ello" on September 1st - an exclusive Interview with her regarding her roles.



What is your background? How did you get connected to the Film Industry?

My family does not have a Cinema Background. My Father is a principal and I have been attracted to dramas since my childhood. I acted in a web series named ‘Bengaluru Queens’ while being in theatre. Later, I came to the industry with ‘Mahira’.



Vivek Agnihotri reveals his 'dislike' for Shah Rukh Khan's 'politics'; Check out details

Can You remember your initial footprints?

I played a 16-year-old girl in the movie ‘Mahira’. But, I was older than the character’s age. However, I handled the role, and the audience loved it. It became clear to me that the audience will recognize the role if I prepare well for the role, according to the director’s imagination. Later, the film ‘Taletanda’ won National Award and I got recognition for the role with Sanchari Vijay.

Aren’t you playing a different role in Toby?

Yes, My character’s name is Jenny. She is very naive. She professes her love and treats everyone equally. But, she looks like a quarreling lady when someone tries to love her. My role is that of a typical Uttara Kannada girl.

What did you think about the story and character of this film?

After listening to the story, They gave me the script of Toby. While reading, I felt fear and wondered about the character. The role of Jenny is as important as the role of the film's hero Raj B Shetty. After doing a lot of homework, this role became easy. This movie is releasing on August 25.

How did you get connected to Rakshit Shetty's 'Sapta Sagardache Ello'?

Director Hemant Rao, who had seen the movie Gilki, called me and praised my role. After seeing my role in that film, he gave me the chance to act in the film 'Sapta Sagardache Ello'.

How is your role in the film 'Sapta Sagardache Ello'?

My character's name is Surbhi. A girl living independently. The story of my character is what happens when Manu comes into her life.

What is special about this role?

There will be a lot of life experience. A Woman who is emotional inside and strong outside. The role of an independent woman who cannot escape the eyes of men. But, life experiences have taught her everything. This is my role.

Do you feel that you have changed a lot after Toby and Sapta Sagardhache Ello?

I don't know what has changed in me. But, after big-budget movies, with a star hero, you get movies with good scripts and characters. More and more people know who we are. You get movies with quality stories and characters rather than quantity. So this is the change.



ODI World Cup 2023: R Ashwin breaks his silence on selection hopes for showpiece event

Your next movies?

‘Blink’ and ‘Strawberry’. Both of them have finished shooting and hit the screens soon.

What is your aim in the film industry?

I have to challenge myself in choosing the character and the story. Every film and character should be different. I have to explore what I don't know through the characters. If one day I look back on my career, I should not regret my journey - footprints, I should have done such films and roles. My Choices should make me happy. I am currently happy as my journey is also going in the same direction.