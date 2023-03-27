Did SS Rajamouli pay Rs 80 crores for RRR Oscar campaign? Here's what we know

RRR sparked controversy with its Oscars promotions as it was revealed that SS Rajamouli allegedly spent Rs 80 crores on campaigning in the United States. Read details

RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, is still making headlines a year after its debut. The film, directed by SS Rajamouli, won an Oscar for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu earlier this month at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Nevertheless, the film sparked controversy during its Oscar campaign as it was revealed that SS Rajamouli allegedly spent Rs 80 crores on RRR's campaigning in the US.

Rajamouli's son, SS Karthikeya, has spoken out about the rumours. "RRR will have special screenings in a handful of places in the United States," Karthikeya was reported as stating by Telugu 360.com. "We had planned to finish everything in Rs 5 crores, but the campaign ended up costing Rs 8.5 crores," Karthikeya added.

During the past two months, Rajamouli and RRR actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR have been marketing their magnum opus in the USA, from organising screenings in various regions of the country to appearing on several American talk programmes and attending award ceremonies.

According to a recent Siasat.com article, Rajamouli "suggested RRR producer DVV Danayya, Ram Charan, and Junior NTR split Rs 25 crore apiece for Oscar campaigns."

Regardless, Danayya reportedly refused Rajamouli’s offer. The report also indicated that since Variance (An American company) did all the liaisoning for RRR Oscar buildups, Danayya was “sidelined" during the campaign. But Danayya refuted the rumours.

Meanwhile, during a press conference to promote 'Bangaruthalli,' director Tammareddy Bharadwaja made a shocking remark about RRR's Oscar campaign budget.

The director claimed the film was made on a Rs 600 crore budget. "Now that they (the RRR team) have spent an additional Rs 80 crore on Oscar marketing, we can create eight to ten films from the promotional money alone!" He had stated.

