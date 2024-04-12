Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Did South actors Anju Kurian, Darshan get married? Pics goes viral

    There are rumors that Darshan, who became well-known for his remarkable performance in the popular movie "Kanaa," and Anju, who became well-known for her part in "Igloo," got married in a ceremony.

    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 4:18 PM IST

    Celebrity weddings have become increasingly popular recently, with stars getting married one after another and frequently shocking fans with their unexpected union. And now, Tamil actor Darshan and his co-star Anju Kurian are the most recent celebs to ignite rumors about their marriage. There are rumors that Darshan, who became well-known for his remarkable performance in the popular movie "Kanaa," and Anju, who became well-known for her part in "Igloo," got married in a ceremony.

     

    Online photos of the purported marriage ceremony have gone viral, shocking fans. In the pictures, Anju appears radiant in a red and golden saree, while Darshan is dressed in a cream shirt and dhoti. Rumor had it that the couple chose a small ceremony with only close friends and relatives.

    The wedding pictures, however, are not what they seem, according to the most recent development in the story. Contrary to marriage rumors, reports indicate that the images are from a jewelry brand's marketing session.

    Video Icon