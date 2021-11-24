  • Facebook
    Atrangi Re new poster: Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Dhanush 'celebrate love'

    Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re has been creating a lot of noise on social media. The new posters from the film are out, and the trailer will also be released today. Check out the new posters of Atrangi Re right here.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 24, 2021, 3:07 PM IST
    Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re has been creating a lot of noise on social media. The new posters from the film are out, and the trailer will also be released today. To talk about the posters, Dhanush and Sara can be seen decked up as a bride and groom. They are surrounded by guests and relatives. Dhanush is seen smiling, while on the other side, Sara is seen all sleepy. Sharing the poster Sara had written, "Celebrate love that lets you be yourself".

    Sara is also seen introducing the characters of the movie in a filmy way. She had written for Akshay Kumar saying, "Atrangi style mein entry karte hai har baar. Next level energy- adbhud pyaar. Unke saamne sab maanle haar. To ho jayein Tayaar". The Atrangi Re posters are making us excited for the trailer. The movie will be released on Disney+Hotstar on December 24, 2021. 

    The filmmaker has addressed the issue of casting controversy of Atrangi Re in an earlier interview. When he was asked about the unusual casting, he had told Mid Day that Atrangi means funnily weird. If a filmmaker shows patience in making a film, it's his small expectation that people wait and understand the reason behind such a cast. We have a habit of judging people. He wanted people to watch the movie for two hours and then react to the same.

    He also added that he is not worried as a filmmaker. He is not here to make formulaic films. If he goes wrong, he can be critiqued. People who make cinema learn with every effort. With every success, he realised what was right. With every failure, he realised what went wrong.

    Rai also spoke about why he had chosen the OTT platform for his multi-starrer big-budget movie. He said that when he had started making the film, the medium was different. As a storyteller, he wanted to make an honest film. 

