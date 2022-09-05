Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Rohit Verma reveal dark secrets of Bollywood? Here's what the designer claims

    Designer Rohit Verma recently claimed in an interview that he was sexually abused at the age of 8. Along with this, he also revealed some secrets regarding showbiz. Continue reading to know what the designer said.

    Did Rohit Verma reveal dark secrets of Bollywood Here is what the designer claims drb
    First Published Sep 5, 2022, 5:12 PM IST

    Celebrity fashion designer Rohit Verma, who was seen in the third season of television's most controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss', often talks about his personal life. In 'Bigg Boss 3' too, Rohit revealed the deep secrets of his life; he has reportedly admitted in the past to having relationships with many Bollywood actors. Now, the designer has once again made some shocking revelations about showbiz, reportedly.

    Fashion designer Rohit Verma has once again spoken on controversies related to his life. In an interview, Rohit revealed some secrets about the film industry to his childhood sexual abuse.

    In an interview with Siddharth Kanan recent interview, Rohit Verma revealed many unheard secrets of his life. He was asked if male actors openly speak about their sexuality. To this Rohit reportedly replied by saying that he believes everyone (in the industry) is bisexual. Some people speak openly about it, some are unable to speak. He further said that he has been in a relationship with the actor, adding that some people do it covertly. He also said that he had to pay heavily for speaking out openly. Sharing an anecdote, Rohit reportedly said that he was once in a live-in relationship with an actor. But the actor moved out when he started getting more work. Rohit then alleged that when he asked the actor if he doesn’t feel any emotions for him, he responded by saying he has given him a good time in bed.

    Rohit Verma also reportedly spoke about casting couch in the industry. Rohit was once accused of casting couch; speaking of it he said that when he heard about the accusation against him, he filed a defamation case. He also said that when his mother heard of it, she could not hold back her tears.

    Furthermore, Rohit Verma also spoke about the alleged child abuse he has been a victim of. He claimed that one of his uncles sexually abused him when he was barely eight years old. Rohit claimed that his uncle used to make him wear a saree, put hot wax on his body and sexually abuse him. He alleged that this went on for three to four years and that he could never tell his parents about it.

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2022, 5:12 PM IST
