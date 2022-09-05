Janhvi Kapoor amps up the hotness factor in crop tank top, denim shorts

With minimal glam, Janhvi Kapoor amped up her casual crop tank top and denim shorts outfit. She dropped a slew of pictures on her Instagram, elevating her everyday dressing.

Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has been setting up some major fashion goals for the everyday look. Not only does she nails her gorgeous gowns and stunning short dresses, but she also equally impresses in her athleisure and basic day dressing. Recently, Janhvi shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram handle, looking nothing less than a fashionista, even though she wore just the basics. The actor’s look is an inspiration for how you can slay your everyday look by wearing basics and keeping it minimal.

Janhvi Kapoor donned a white cropped tank top for the look. With the chic ensemble that she wore, Janhvi proved how one can their dressing for an everyday look. She teamed up her look with minimal glam which we absolutely love.

Going by Janhvi Kapoor's wardrobe, a crop top has always been her staple for everyday dressing, including her looks for the gym. Be it a bralette or a cosy crop top, the actor has mostly been spotted wearing this comfy style of dressing. The denim shorts that Janhvi wore, only added to the casual yet chic vibe.

Janhvi Kapoor who has carved her own nice for her cool sartorial outfit choices is a great fashion inspiration for the Gen Z. She has a knack for mixing modern fashion with timeless classics.

The recent pictures that Janhvi Kapoor shared on social media are proof of how much she loves to keep it modern yet classic. Sharing the photos, the actor wrote in the caption: “Undone’.

