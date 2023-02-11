Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Rashmika Mandanna buy 5 luxury flats in Hyderabad, Goa, Coorg, Mumbai and Bangalore? Actress answers

    Rashmika Mandanna responded to a social media post claiming that she owned five magnificent apartments in Hyderabad, Goa, Coorg, Mumbai, and Bangalore.
     

    First Published Feb 11, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

    Rashmika Mandanna has become one of the most popular actresses after starring alongside Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise. Has the actress, on the other hand, purchased five luxury residences in five different locations in just five years of her career? It's only hearsay, and Mandanna has verified it herself.

    Rashmika recently responded to a social media post claiming that the actress has five beautiful apartments in Hyderabad, Goa, Coorg, Mumbai, and Bangalore. "I wish that were real," the Pushpa actress said, dismissing the allegation. Check out this Tweet:

    Rashmika is a frequent social media user. She frequently responds to Tweets and shares behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram. She just shared a snapshot of herself on social media and her ideas on happiness. 

    The actress also stated how to avoid negativity and be joyful. "Be joyful, folks... keep hoping... your happiness and tranquilly come first. "Life is simply too short for unpleasant emotions," she added.

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika was last seen in Shantanu Bagchi’s directorial film Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She will next be seen in the much-awaited film Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in crucial roles. The project is currently in its production stage and is expected to release on August 11, 2023.

    Besides these, Rashmika also has Pushpa: The Raj in her pipeline. “Pushpa 2 will be something beyond the first part of the movie. Currently, the shooting of this movie is going on in Visakhapatnam. Crucial scenes are being shot on Allu Arjun and other cast members," the actress said recently while talking about the film and added that this movie will be mind-blowing."

