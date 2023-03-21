Did Ram Charan's cousin Niharika Konidela ignite divorce rumors with Chaitanya? know details here

Coming in as a huge shocker to Ram Charan fans, even his cousin sister Niharika Konidela's husband Chaitanya has deleted all his pictures from his Instagram account, including ones from his wedding with Niharika Konidela.

Niharika Konidela, niece of Chiranjeevi, and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda have ignited the apparent divorce and separation rumors after they reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. The duo tied the knot in 2020 in a grand ceremony in Udaipur.

As per a report by a leading regional Hindi portal, presumptions and speculations about their marriage being on the rocks began floating on the internet after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. Not only this, but Chaitanya has also apparently permanently removed and deleted all the pictures from his Instagram account, including the ones from his wedding with Niharika.

The report further states that rumors are strong and rife that the couple might be heading for a divorce. However, neither Niharika nor Chaitanya has reacted to the speculations.

Niharika, known for her work in Telugu films Oka Manasu and Happy Wedding, got engaged to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in a private family affair in August 2020. The ceremony got only attended by the close family members of the couple. Chaitanya is an alumnus of BITS Pilani and the Indian School of Business (ISB), who works as a Business Strategist in a leading MNC in Hyderabad.

Niharika and Chaitanya's wedding, predictably, was a star-studded affair with family members Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Sneha, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej, Sreeja Kalyan in attendance.

Niharika Konidela's father, Naga Babu, who plays character roles, also shared a photo with his daughter from her wedding moment. He wrote that he was already missing her, "It looks like the end of an Era….Serious nostalgia hit me all again. It feels like the first day of her school. Just that she would not be returning by evening. It took years to make peace with the fact that my baby girl is grown up to go to school. I cannot play with her 24 x 7. Just donno how long it will be this time. Only time will decide. Already missing you Niha thalli @niharikakonidela #nischay." The said post got deleted from his account.

