Did Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker give subtle hints about choosing their baby's name? Know details

The fans of this real-life couple are more excited than ever. As Kourtney and Travis are making global fans and netizens go completely aww over their cutesy and romantic photos with their baby bump. Fans wonder if Kourtney and Travis already chose their baby boy's name.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem headstrong about sharing their pregnancy journey with their fans. The couple recently took to Instagram a few days back and dropped a video of a gender reveal party they had hosted for their unborn baby. The video went viral on social media and instantly captured their fans' hearts, who are all love and poured best wishes comments, as the couple revealed their baby's gender in the video towards the end. The couple is totally enjoying this new phase in their lives as they keep on posting pictures and videos and are documenting this pregnancy journey only making the #Kravis fandom more elated to witness the same on social media.

The couple literally gives the much-needed #couplegoals to the fans with their romantic and adorable photos and videos that go viral on social media.

Now, in another new update, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are all set to welcome their first child together. Only recently, the Kardashians star shared some captivating new pregnancy photos from her maternity photo shoot, leaving fans in awe of her beauty. But her husband, Travis Barker, hinted that they have officially chosen a name for their baby boy with his comment.

Travis gives big hints about their baby boy's name:

Kourtney recently shared a carousel of beautiful photos of her posing in a blue outfit. The Kardashians star flaunted her baby bump with a style factor on point and posed for gorgeous snaps. She shared the photos on her Instagram and quickly got a response from her dearest husband. In a comment on the Instagram post, Travis stated, "I already know his name," along with a wink emoji.

Fans were left guessing and speculating about what the chosen name could be. While Travis did not reveal the baby name they settled on, he did offer a clue in the past. In November 2021, when Kourtney dressed up as Patricia Arquette's character Alabama Whitman from the film named True Romance for Halloween, Travis suggested how their son could be named Elvis. This sparked excitement among fans, who loved the idea of a distinctive and rock 'n' roll-inspired name for the newest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

