Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker give subtle hints about choosing their baby's name? Know details

    The fans of this real-life couple are more excited than ever. As Kourtney and Travis are making global fans and netizens go completely aww over their cutesy and romantic photos with their baby bump. Fans wonder if Kourtney and Travis already chose their baby boy's name.

    Did Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker give subtle hints about choosing their baby's name? Know details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 8:45 AM IST

    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem headstrong about sharing their pregnancy journey with their fans. The couple recently took to Instagram a few days back and dropped a video of a gender reveal party they had hosted for their unborn baby. The video went viral on social media and instantly captured their fans' hearts, who are all love and poured best wishes comments, as the couple revealed their baby's gender in the video towards the end. The couple is totally enjoying this new phase in their lives as they keep on posting pictures and videos and are documenting this pregnancy journey only making the #Kravis fandom more elated to witness the same on social media.

    The couple literally gives the much-needed #couplegoals to the fans with their romantic and adorable photos and videos that go viral on social media.

    ALSO READ: Dulquer Salmaan's dream project, King of Kotha's teaser out; WATCH NOW

    Now, in another new update, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are all set to welcome their first child together. Only recently, the Kardashians star shared some captivating new pregnancy photos from her maternity photo shoot, leaving fans in awe of her beauty. But her husband, Travis Barker, hinted that they have officially chosen a name for their baby boy with his comment.

    Travis gives big hints about their baby boy's name:

    Kourtney recently shared a carousel of beautiful photos of her posing in a blue outfit. The Kardashians star flaunted her baby bump with a style factor on point and posed for gorgeous snaps. She shared the photos on her Instagram and quickly got a response from her dearest husband. In a comment on the Instagram post, Travis stated, "I already know his name," along with a wink emoji.

    Fans were left guessing and speculating about what the chosen name could be. While Travis did not reveal the baby name they settled on, he did offer a clue in the past. In November 2021, when Kourtney dressed up as Patricia Arquette's character Alabama Whitman from the film named True Romance for Halloween, Travis suggested how their son could be named Elvis. This sparked excitement among fans, who loved the idea of a distinctive and rock 'n' roll-inspired name for the newest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

    ALSO READ: Gadar 2: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel relive magical essence of 22-year-old iconic song 'Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava'

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 8:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Madonna Health update: Singer gets discharged from hospital post painful bacterial infection vma

    Madonna Health update: Singer gets discharged from hospital post painful bacterial infection

    'Toby' motion poster released, Raj B Shetty sports menacing look vkp

    'Toby' motion poster released, Raj B Shetty sports menacing look

    Bengali stars Jeetu Kamal, Nabanita Das part ways, file for divorce, here's what we know ADC

    Bengali stars Jeetu Kamal, Nabanita Das part ways, file for divorce, here's what we know

    Andhadhun to Queen: 5 Low-budget Bollywood gems that triumphed at the box office ATG EAI

    Andhadhun to Queen: 5 Low-budget Bollywood gems that triumphed at the box office

    Jacqueline Fernandez shares a candid moment with Sonu Sood while shooting their upcoming Action Thriller "Fateh" ADC

    Jacqueline Fernandez shares a candid moment with Sonu Sood while shooting upcoming action thriller 'Fateh'

    Recent Stories

    Vladimir Putin cites 'big friend' Narendra Modi's Make in India idea, says Russia must emulate it

    Vladimir Putin cites 'big friend' Narendra Modi's Make in India idea, says Russia must emulate it

    Kerala news LIVE 30 June 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: BJP likely to induct Suresh Gopi into Union Cabinet; All eyes on Thrissur constituency

    No black clothes, compulsory attendance': Here's how some DU colleges are prepping for PM Modi visit AJR

    'No black clothes, compulsory attendance': Here's how some DU colleges are prepping for PM Modi visit

    Madonna Health update: Singer gets discharged from hospital post painful bacterial infection vma

    Madonna Health update: Singer gets discharged from hospital post painful bacterial infection

    Petrol diesel prices on June 30: Check current fuel rates in major cities here AJR

    Petrol, diesel prices on June 30: Check current fuel rates in major cities here

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon