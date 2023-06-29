Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gadar 2: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel relive magical essence of 22-year-old iconic song 'Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava'

    The first song from the movie has been made public by the creators in advance of its release. This song, which was released 22 years ago, quickly became a love hymn and continues to be one of the most recognisable in Indian film history. It's time for you to hear the song being played again.

    First Published Jun 29, 2023, 3:35 PM IST

    One of the most well-liked films of 2001 was the love story titled, 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'. As a result of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's on-screen chemistry and the movie's success, the producers were forced to release a sequel over 22 years after the original. Fans have been anxiously anticipating Gadar 2's release ever since it was revealed that Tara Singh and Sakina's story would continue. The first song from the movie has been made public by the creators in advance of its release. How is it possible that the well-known song Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava won't be recreated if Gadar is releasing a sequel?

    In an effort to recapture the enchanted spirit of the soundtrack from the original film, the creators today released the replayed version of the international smash. Upon its initial release, Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava became an instant classic. This relaunch aims to rekindle that same sentimental fervour while incorporating a contemporary touch, displaying the lovely chemistry between Tara and Sakina even after 22 years. Music legends Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik performed the song's original version; Mithoon has recreated and altered it. Uttam Singh originally composed Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava, while Anand Bakshi wrote the lyrics.

    Gadar 2 is expected to enthral viewers once more with its captivating plot, impressive star cast, potent performances, and soul-stirring music. The film, directed by Anil Sharma and produced by Zed Studios, has Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as its two main actors. The movie is slated to premiere in theatres on August 11, 2023. The Gadar 2 trailer quickly became popular across all social media channels, demonstrating the fans' excitement. 

