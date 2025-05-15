Konkona Sensharma and Amol Parashar’s recent public appearance has sparked speculation about their relationship, leaving fans wondering if Bollywood has a new power couple.

Konkona Sen sharma and Amol Parashar have raised dating gossip following their first joint public appearance together at a special screening. While neither of them has gone official regarding the relationship, their latest outing has generated speculations.

Did Konkona Sen sharma just confirm dating

Konkona attended Amol Parashar's web series, Gram Chikitsalay, screening on May 14, 2025, in Mumbai. The couple posed with paparazzi, where Konkona hugged Amol warmly, giving rise to rumors about their alleged romance.

Konkona and Amol had collaborated previously in the film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Their chemistry on-screen was loved by everyone, and fans have been speculating ever since about whether they are off-screen as well.

Ranvir Shorey's Intriguing Post

Konkona was previously married to actor Ranvir Shorey, from whom she has a son. In August 2024, her romance with Amol was apparently confirmed by a post when Ranvir responded to a rumour that she was dating someone with a cryptic "I agree". This only fueled the rumour about her new relationship.

Although Amol has previously confirmed being in a relationship, he never identified his partner. While on an interview, he told of his preference to keep personal life private, reiterating the sacredness of real-life relationships.

Are They Really Dating?

Although they were seen together in public and there is growing speculation, neither Konkona nor Amol has stepped forward to verify the rumors. However, their recent outing has had people wondering if Bollywood now has a new power couple.