'Wake Up Sid' sequel in making? Karan Johar confirms by sharing video of Ranbir Kapoor, Konkana Sen Sharma

Karan Johar posted a video on his Instagram account of Ranbir Kapoor napping as Konkana Sen Sharma shouts, "Sid, It's Rishi Day!" And then the actor wakes up .

The 2009 film 'Wake Up Sid', starring Ranbir Kapoor and Konkana Sen Sharma is one of the most beloved movies and fans loved his portrayal of Sid Mehra. A video of the film's cast rehearsing has surfaced and this has instantly spurred rumors of a sequel among the audience. It appears that the rumor is real, as Karan Johar today uploaded a video in which we can hear Konkana Sen Sharma's voice.

Karan Johar's post

Karan posted a video on his Instagram account of Ranbir Kapoor napping as Konkana Sen Sharma exclaimed, "Sid, It's Rishi Day!" And then the actor woke up. Sharing the video Karan wrote, "Is this really happening? All I know is something exciting is brewing and I couldn’t have woken up to a better piece of news."

The viral video, which went viral on January 2, showed Ranbir and Konkana rehearsing a scene while the team encircled them. Ranbir was dressed in a blue shirt and white pants, while Konkana wore a white kurta with a blue dupatta and white leggings.

Netizens reaction

The video has gone viral, and admirers can be seen commenting on it. "It could be the ad for the actual sequel!" one fan speculated. "Are you sure?" "This has to be good," wrote another. "Wake up Sid was fantastic."

About Wake Up Sid

The film was one of Ranbir's first films and one of his biggest successes. The coming-of-age drama chronicles the journey of a privileged brat who learns to live his life independently with the assistance of a journalist who has recently relocated to Mumbai. This was Ayan Mukerji's first film.