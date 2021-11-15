Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s love saga; here is how they fell in love

The town is abuzz with the news of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tying a knot by early next month. But did you know how one of the most-talked-about couples of Bollywood fell in love with each other? Let’s find out about the love story of Vicky and Katrina.

It all started with Karan Johar’s show, ‘Koffee with Karan’ where both Katrina and Vicky appeared as guests in different episodes. In one of the rapid-fire questions, Katrina had told Karan how she would like to work with Vicky someday. She went on to add that the two might look good as a couple on the screen. Later, when Vicky appeared on the show with actor Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan broke this news to him. Upon hearing it, the ‘URI’ actor pretended to faint in a cute gesture.

Next up, in the year 2019, Vicky had proposed to Katrina in front of the world. How did that happen, you ask? Well, it was during an award show that Vicky was hosting along with actor Kartik Aryan. Katrina made Vicky blush by responding to his famous ‘How’s the Josh?’ dialogue. Vicky also had a little drill for Katrina that took her by a surprise. Vicky indirectly proposed to her for marriage by singing ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’, leaving Katrina to blush as well. Since then, the actors were snapped together on various occasions, making their fans wonder if they had something going on between them.

Though Vicky and Katrina have not made their relationship official yet, it was actor Harshvardhan Kapoor, brother of Sonam Kapoor, who did the job. On a television show, Harshavrdhan revealed that the two are dating. He also joked how he may land in trouble for spilling the beans.

There have also been reports that the two lovebirds rang in the 2021 new year together. In fact, a picture went viral on social media wherein Katrina was seen hugging a guy wearing a mustard colour shirt. This guy was rumoured to be Vicky. Cut to the present, latest reports also suggest that their Roka ceremony was held at director Kabir Khan’s residence, after Diwali.

While it is expected that the two will be getting married at a fort resort in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur town near Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, in Jaipur district between December 7 to December 9, reportedly, we can’t wait to see their ‘just married’ pictures.