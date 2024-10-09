Did Kareena Kapoor Khan make fun of Alia Bhatt's singing? 'Your voice is..'

Alia Bhatt demonstrated her musical prowess in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, where she sang a rendition of Samjhawan. She then performed Diljit Dosanjh's Ik Kudi on Udta Punjab. While Alia's admirers like her singing, it appears that her sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor, is not convinced. Kareena appears to criticize Alia's singing in the promotional video for her show What Women Want. Alia Bhatt admitted that she had singing ambitions when she was younger.

The video

Alia Bhatt recently impressed fans by performing the iconic single "Oo Antava" from Pushpa: The Rise, which also features Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Alia Bhatt recently sang the Chuttamalle song from Devara, leaving Jr NTR and Karan Johar was pleased with her abilities. Alia sang the original Tamil version of the song, and Jr NTR was amazed by her vocal abilities.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina are preparing to wow audiences with their action-packed thriller, Jigra, which has swiftly become one of the most talked-about films since its introduction. Jigra has received a U/A rating from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), ahead of its theatrical release on October 11. The movie's runtime has also been announced.

According to the CBFC website, Jigra has been granted U/A certification and has a run time of 155 minutes. This indicates the film runs for 2 hours and 35 minutes. The film, directed by Vasan Bala, stars Alia Bhatt and is co-produced by Karan Johar. Alia and Vedang play siblings in the next film, and the public has already praised their relationship.

