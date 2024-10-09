Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Kareena Kapoor Khan make fun of Alia Bhatt's singing? 'Your voice is..'

    Kareena Khan Khan appears to criticize Alia Bhatt's singing in the promotional video for her show What Women Want.

    Did Kareena Kapoor Khan make fun of Alia Bhatt's singing? 'Your voice is..' RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 9:38 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 9:37 AM IST

    Alia Bhatt demonstrated her musical prowess in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, where she sang a rendition of Samjhawan. She then performed Diljit Dosanjh's Ik Kudi on Udta Punjab. While Alia's admirers like her singing, it appears that her sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor, is not convinced. Kareena appears to criticize Alia's singing in the promotional video for her show What Women Want. Alia Bhatt admitted that she had singing ambitions when she was younger.

    The video

    promo of the new season of kareena's show - alia bhatt on ranbir's social media game
    byu/rani-beti inBollyBlindsNGossip

    Alia Bhatt recently impressed fans by performing the iconic single "Oo Antava" from Pushpa: The Rise, which also features Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Alia Bhatt recently sang the Chuttamalle song from Devara, leaving Jr NTR and Karan Johar was pleased with her abilities. Alia sang the original Tamil version of the song, and Jr NTR was amazed by her vocal abilities.

    Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina are preparing to wow audiences with their action-packed thriller, Jigra, which has swiftly become one of the most talked-about films since its introduction. Jigra has received a U/A rating from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), ahead of its theatrical release on October 11. The movie's runtime has also been announced. 

    According to the CBFC website, Jigra has been granted U/A certification and has a run time of 155 minutes. This indicates the film runs for 2 hours and 35 minutes. The film, directed by Vasan Bala, stars Alia Bhatt and is co-produced by Karan Johar. Alia and Vedang play siblings in the next film, and the public has already praised their relationship. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 18 contestant Vivian Dsena, Vahbiz Dorabjee's ugly divorce battle over Rs 2 crore alimony RKK

    Bigg Boss 18 contestant Vivian Dsena, Vahbiz Dorabjee's ugly divorce battle over Rs 2 crore alimony

    Chiranjeevi buys lavish 6-acre property in Ooty for THIS much; check out whooping cost ATG

    Chiranjeevi buys lavish 6-acre property in Ooty for THIS much; check out whooping cost

    Ajith Kumar's Venus Motorcycle Tour sets an incredible world record; Check out RTM

    Ajith Kumar's Venus Motorcycle Tour sets an incredible world record; Check out

    Mithun Chakraborty wipes tears as he receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award [WATCH] ATG

    Mithun Chakraborty wipes tears as he receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award [WATCH]

    WATCH: Tulsi Kumar survives scary moment as wooden prop falls during music video shoot NTI

    WATCH: Tulsi Kumar survives scary moment as wooden prop falls during music video shoot

    Recent Stories

    Kerala weather: Widespread rain expected, IMD issues yellow alert in 8 districts dmn

    Kerala weather: Widespread rain expected, IMD issues yellow alert in 8 districts

    Karnataka Onion prices surge reach Rs 80 mark vkp

    Karnataka: Onion prices surge, reach Rs 80 mark

    Kerala Lottery Onam Bumper BR 99 Results October 09 2024 winning ticket prize money 1st prize is Rs 25 crore anr

    Kerala Lottery Onam Bumper BR-99 Results Today, October 09 2024: Who will hit jackpot worth Rs 25 crore?

    Weather update: Yellow alert issued! Heavy rainfall expected across THESE states gcw

    Weather update: Yellow alert issued! Heavy rainfall expected across THESE states

    Tata Motors to SpiceJet: Stocks to watch on October 09, 2024 RKK

    Tata Motors to SpiceJet: Stocks to watch on October 09, 2024

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon