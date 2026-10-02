Long-standing rumours regarding Kareena Kapoor's alleged infidelity with Saif Ali Khan while still in a relationship with Shahid Kapoor continue to surface. Reports suggest sparks flew on the set of Tashan, leading to the highly publicised breakup. The narrative is further fuelled by Akshay Kumar's latest comment.

Years after their high-profile split, whispers about Kareena Kapoor's alleged infidelity with Saif Ali Khan still haunt Bollywood. The narrative — always circling the 2008 film Tashan — recently got a fresh jolt. Old statements from Akshay Kumar about the romance have resurfaced, stirring the pot yet again.

From 2004 to 2007, Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were Bollywood's 'it' couple. Their three-year romance crashed just as Jab We Met hit screens. That same period saw Kareena begin filming Tashan — and reportedly grow close to Saif Ali Khan.

The Tashan Twist

Many allege Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan started their romance on the sets of Tashan. The film began shooting in late 2007. Media reports and social media chatter repeatedly claim this growing bond ended her three-year relationship with Shahid Kapoor. Their break-up coincided exactly with Jab We Met's October 2007 release and Tashan's filming. That timing has fuelled whispers for years.

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A recent report, digging into early 2008 media and old social posts, resurrected the 'secret fling' claims. They say Kapoor had a clandestine romance with her Tashan co-star. Many sources point to this alleged affair as the reason Shahid Kapoor broke off their relationship. He reportedly discovered her deepening connection with Saif during the shoot.

Akshay Kumar's Famous Warning

Akshay Kumar's candid remarks to Saif Ali Khan during Tashan's filming added a key, oft-quoted layer to the saga. These comments — now resurfacing — sparked fresh speculation. During Akshay's latest apperance on Kaun Banega Crorepati, he revealed that when he knocked on Kareena's door at 4 am, Saif Ali Khan answered the door. Kareena Kapoor herself confirmed the incident. Akshay, she revealed, saw their undeniable chemistry on set and 'had' to intervene.

He reportedly pulled Saif aside for a private chat. Kumar warned Saif not to 'mess' with Kareena, showing the potential fallout of dating a Kapoor. Many saw this advice, especially the 'dangerous family' part, as Kumar's blunt take on a volatile situation. It hinted at the wider implications of an affair in Bollywood's top tier.

Why The Story Refuses to Die

Almost two decades have passed since the alleged events. Everyone involved has moved on; they built families, they built careers. Yet, the saga of Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan keeps resurfacing. Public fascination stems from the stars' high-profile status. And, of course, the dramatic love triangle played out for all to see.

The Unending Echo

The actors have moved on. But the old stories? They circulate. No new official statements have emerged, leaving the past open to endless public interpretation.