Before Kajol’s Mom hits theatres, scare yourself silly with five terrifying horror-thrillers on OTT. Watch spine-chilling films like U-Turn, 1920 London, and Raat for a dose of pure fear.
Kajol's Mom is set to release in theatres on June 27. Directed by Vishal Revanty Furia, the horror thriller is produced by Ajay Devgn Films and Jio Studios as part of the Shaitan Universe.
In Mom, Kajol takes on even the devil to protect her daughter. Set in a cursed village, the story draws from Hindu mythology, highlighting the wrath of Goddess Kali. Before its release, watch these 5 horror thrillers currently streaming on OTT platforms.
U-Turn is a Hindi horror thriller featuring Alaya F as Radhika Bakshi, a journalist probing a series of mysterious deaths tied to illegal U-turns on a city flyover. As her investigation deepens, she becomes entangled in supernatural forces, including a spirit trying to possess her. Directed by Arif Khan, the film also stars Priyanshu Painyuli and Aashim Gulati.