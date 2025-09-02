Dhanashree Verma opened up about balancing her career, marriage, and eventual divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal, sharing insights on public scrutiny, personal struggles, and her TV journey

Dhanashree Verma has always been open about her journey—both personal and professional. In a recent conversation with Farah Khan on her blog, the dancer and influencer reflected on how marriage, separation, and public scrutiny shaped her life, while also looking back at her time on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Talking about the early years of her marriage with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree admitted that juggling work and personal commitments was tough. Constant travel between Gurgaon and Mumbai often left her struggling to keep pace, but she credited her mother for teaching her resilience. It was this lesson, she said, that pushed her to give her hundred percent even when things weren’t easy.

Life After Divorce

Earlier this year, Dhanashree and Chahal ended their four-year marriage. Looking back, she said her parents were naturally hurt by the situation, but the harsh judgment from the public was what affected her the most. Still, both she and Chahal chose to handle the separation gracefully, and today, they only wish the best for one another.

She added that they continue to remain on cordial terms, even exchanging the occasional message. Recalling lighter moments, she mentioned how Chahal used to fondly call her “maa,” a gesture she still remembers with a smile.

But not everything felt lighthearted. Dhanashree confessed she was taken aback when, during their divorce hearing, Chahal showed up wearing a T-shirt that read “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy.” According to her, such actions only fueled unnecessary speculation, especially since public perception often turned against her.

Memories of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

The conversation also touched upon Dhanashree’s television journey with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She recalled being frequently scolded during rehearsals, something Farah Khan laughed about. Farah explained that the tough feedback only came because she saw Dhanashree’s potential. She also reminded her that lasting four to five weeks on such a competitive platform was commendable.

For Dhanashree, the experience was another chapter in a life that continues to balance art, ambition, and resilience.